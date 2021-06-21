5 reasons why Atlanta Hawks beat Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Sunday.

The Hawks won the series 4-3 after an exciting Father’s Day game that saw multiple ties and lead changes, culminating in a disappointing loss for the Sixers.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Kevin Huerter took matters into his own hands, with Trae Young struggling due to an injured right shoulder. Young shot an ice-cold 5-of-23 from the field, but his teammate made up for his poor shooting performance.

The No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers failed to capitalize on Young’s shooting difficulties and squandered a chance to advance to the conference finals while playing a Game 7 at home.

The No. 5 seed Hawks have defeated the No. 1 seed 76ers in Game 7, 103-96, clinching the series.



For the first time since 2015, the Hawks advance to the Eastern Conference finals.



One season ago, this team was 20-47. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) June 21, 2021

Here are the 5 reasons why the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers:

#1 Kevin Huerter stepped up

Trae Young #11 low fives Kevin Huerter #3

Kevin Huerter had a big Game 7 performance that helped his team secure the win, with their two best shooters struggling to make their shots due to injuries. The third-year forward was unfazed by the bright lights of the big moment, leading the Atlanta Hawks in scoring with 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field.

Huerter scored six points in the final period, including three free throws with 54.0 seconds to play after the Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle fouled him while taking a three.

#2 Teamwork

For the Atlanta Hawks to win while their best player was struggling, different players had to chip in on both ends of the court.

Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari scored 17 points off the bench and stole the ball from Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid with 44.7 seconds to play and with the Hawks up 96-92.

Clint Capella escaped Joel Embiid’s defense on more than a few occasions for easy baskets. Meanwhile, John Collins outhustled and outrebounded everyone to lead both teams in rebounding with 16 boards.

There was no one who hogged the spotlight, as the Atlanta Hawks overcame their difficulties by playing together.

#3 The Atlanta Hawks defense was stellar

John Collins #20 defends Joel Embiid #21

The Atlanta Hawks didn’t give the Philadelphia 76ers a lot of breathing room in Game 7. The Sixers shot just 42.5 percent from the field and made just 9 of 28 from three-point land.

Nearly everything was contested by the Atlanta Hawks at the rim and from the outside, hardly giving the Philadelphia 76ers easy opportunities.

Young and company had nine steals in the game and forced Embiid and his teammates into 17 turnovers.

#4 Trae Young not afraid of the big moment

What makes Young such a deadly opponent is his tendency to come up big in the biggest moments.

While he made just five baskets in total, one of those was a deep three that extended the Atlanta Hawks lead to 93-87, with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. He also knocked down 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to give his team additional cushioning to finish off the Philadelphia 76ers.

#5 Ben Simmons hurt the Philadelphia 76ers down the stretch

Ben Simmons #25 sits during player introductions

Ben Simmons has been criticized a lot during this series. The criticism had mostly been about his lack of field-goal attempts and missed free throws.

Though the Philadelphia 76ers playmaker rarely shoots, he took that tendency to stratospheric levels after he passed up a dunk and gave the ball to Thybulle, who was fouled on a lay-up attempt with 3:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Thybulle misses one of two. That's on Simmons, on a play that might decide everything. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 21, 2021

The arena was ready to erupt, but Simmons looked like he was afraid of being fouled and being sent to the line. It was a costly mistake as Thybulle only made one of the two free throws. It also cost the Philadelphia 76ers some much-needed momentum shift as the Atlanta Hawks were seizing the moment.

Also Read: Top 5 snubs from the 2020-21 All-NBA teams

Stay updated with the latest NBA content via our Facebook page. Click here to follow!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh