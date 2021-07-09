5 reasons why Milwaukee Bucks lost 108-118 against Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of 2021 NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns dominated the Milwaukee Bucks with an incredible display of three-point shooting in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. The Bucks led by nine points early in the game, but their lead was easily erased by the Suns’ red-hot shooting from behind the arc (going 20-of-40) on Thursday night.

With the victory, the Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in the NBA Finals and are two wins away from their first-ever championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had a historic third quarter where he scored 20 of his 42 points in the game. He also added 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Devin Booker is making noise in the Finals at a young age 💯 pic.twitter.com/tcqS9B3WZV — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2021

Devin Booker was the Phoenix Suns’ catalyst with 31 points and seven three-pointers, while Mikal Bridges and Chris Paul added 27 and 23 points, respectively.

Here are 5 reasons why the Phoenix Suns lost against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals:

#1 The Phoenix Suns sizzled from the three-point arc

Devin Booker #1 shoots against P.J. Tucker #17 and Pat Connaughton #24

It initially looked like the Milwaukee Bucks were going to run away from the Phoenix Suns. However, the home team took three-pointers galore and kept making them from the start. The Suns made eight threes in the first quarter alone.

Led by Booker and Paul, the Phoenix Suns drilled one three-point shot after another en route to dropping 20 for the night.

Terrific ball movement and crafty offense from the backcourt kept the Milwaukee Bucks defense from contesting every three-point attempt.

#2 Khris Middleton was a no-show for the Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton #22 shoots against Cameron Johnson #23

After a stellar NBA Finals debut, Khris Middleton struggled from the field in Game 2. His shots hardly found the bottom of the net during the game.

Middleton shot a horrendous 5-of-16 from the field and 1-of-6 from three-point territory. Credit should go to the Phoenix Suns’ Mikal Bridges for his spectacular defense on the Milwaukee Bucks forward.

Middleton’s struggles appeared to get into his head late in the fourth quarter. He had Devin Booker in front of him in the paint and passed up an easy opportunity to score.

If the Milwaukee Bucks hope to win this series, they need Middleton to regain his confidence in his shot.

