  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Austin Reaves
  • 5 Records Austin Reaves Scripted in Game-Changing Rise Amid Luka Doncic and LeBron James' Absence

5 Records Austin Reaves Scripted in Game-Changing Rise Amid Luka Doncic and LeBron James' Absence

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 27, 2025 05:34 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
5 Records Austin Reaves Scripted in Game-Changing Rise Amid Luka Doncic and LeBron James' Absence. [photo: Imagn]

Austin Reaves carried the LA Lakers to a 127-120 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. AR delivered a career-high 51 points with 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He made 12 of 22 shots, including 6 of 10 from behind the arc. Reaves also connected on 21 of 22 free throws to breach the half-century mark.

Ad

Without superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the often underrated shooting guard showed why he could be an All-Star. He took on the double teams Doncic and James left behind to dish a record-making performance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Austin Reaves sets 5 records in historic night against Sacramento Kings

#5. Austin Reaves joins list of exclusive club following all-around display

Dan Woike of The Athletic wrote after the game that Reaves recorded the ninth game in NBA history with 51 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Before Reaves, the last to put up roughly similar numbers was All-Star Paolo Banchero. The Orlando Magic forward tallied 50 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists on Oct. 28 last year against the Indiana Pacers.

Ad

#4. Reaves ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain for games with at least 45 points

AR pushed himself into an enviable list of all-time Laker greats on Sunday. Reaves now has two games with at least 45 points for the team, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the late Wilt Chamberlain. Reaves’ first 45-point game was on Feb. 8, 2025, against the Indiana Pacers.

Jabbar scored 48 points in November 1975 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Seven years later, he put up 46 against the Houston Rockets.

Ad

Chamberlain accomplished this with 60-point games in January and February 1969.

#3. Austin Reaves is fifth Laker to hit at least 50 points in one game this century

Only four Lakers players have hit at least 50 points in a single game since 2001. Kobe Bryant (25), Shaquille O’Neal (2), LeBron James (2) and Anthony Davis (2) were on that list. Reaves inserted himself into that exclusive group after Sunday’s 51-point eruption.

#2. Reaves joins James Harden and Russell Westbrook in historic group

Ad

Austin Reaves’ 51 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists included six 3-pointers. Polymarket Hoops noted that before him, only former MVPs Russell Westbrook and James Harden put up the same numbers.

#1. Austin Reaves sets true shooting record for players with 50+ points, 8+ assists and 8+ rebounds

On November 13, 2022, Joel Embiid dropped 59 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists against the Utah Jazz. Embiid shot 19-for-28, including 1-for-5 from deep. He also made 20 of 24 free throws for a true shooting (TS) clip of 76.5%.

AR surpassed him on Sunday behind an 80.5%TS. Reaves went 12-for-22, 6-for-10 (3-pointers) and 21-for-22 (free throws).

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications