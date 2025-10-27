5 Records Austin Reaves Scripted in Game-Changing Rise Amid Luka Doncic and LeBron James' Absence

Austin Reaves carried the LA Lakers to a 127-120 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. AR delivered a career-high 51 points with 11 rebounds, nine assists and two steals. He made 12 of 22 shots, including 6 of 10 from behind the arc. Reaves also connected on 21 of 22 free throws to breach the half-century mark.Without superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James, the often underrated shooting guard showed why he could be an All-Star. He took on the double teams Doncic and James left behind to dish a record-making performance.Austin Reaves sets 5 records in historic night against Sacramento Kings#5. Austin Reaves joins list of exclusive club following all-around displayDan Woike of The Athletic wrote after the game that Reaves recorded the ninth game in NBA history with 51 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.Before Reaves, the last to put up roughly similar numbers was All-Star Paolo Banchero. The Orlando Magic forward tallied 50 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists on Oct. 28 last year against the Indiana Pacers.#4. Reaves ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain for games with at least 45 pointsAR pushed himself into an enviable list of all-time Laker greats on Sunday. Reaves now has two games with at least 45 points for the team, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the late Wilt Chamberlain. Reaves’ first 45-point game was on Feb. 8, 2025, against the Indiana Pacers.Jabbar scored 48 points in November 1975 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Seven years later, he put up 46 against the Houston Rockets.Chamberlain accomplished this with 60-point games in January and February 1969.#3. Austin Reaves is fifth Laker to hit at least 50 points in one game this centuryOnly four Lakers players have hit at least 50 points in a single game since 2001. Kobe Bryant (25), Shaquille O’Neal (2), LeBron James (2) and Anthony Davis (2) were on that list. Reaves inserted himself into that exclusive group after Sunday’s 51-point eruption.#2. Reaves joins James Harden and Russell Westbrook in historic groupAustin Reaves’ 51 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists included six 3-pointers. Polymarket Hoops noted that before him, only former MVPs Russell Westbrook and James Harden put up the same numbers.#1. Austin Reaves sets true shooting record for players with 50+ points, 8+ assists and 8+ reboundsOn November 13, 2022, Joel Embiid dropped 59 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists against the Utah Jazz. Embiid shot 19-for-28, including 1-for-5 from deep. He also made 20 of 24 free throws for a true shooting (TS) clip of 76.5%.AR surpassed him on Sunday behind an 80.5%TS. Reaves went 12-for-22, 6-for-10 (3-pointers) and 21-for-22 (free throws).