5 remarkable things about Lebron James' I Promise school for low-income students

LeBron James' I Promise school has continued to make an impact in Ohio, thanks to the four-time NBA champ. Back in 2018, the all-time great opened the I Promise school to help get underprivileged kids back on track in the educational system.

As someone who missed school as a kid because of a lack of structure in his life, James knows firsthand just how important it is to have someone keep you on track. In collaboration with the Akron Public Schools, LeBron James' I Promise school has 534 students in grades 3-7 (U.S.) working to further their education.

As he explained at the grand opening of the school in 2018 before hundreds of fans, media members, and spectators:

"I want people to know that these kids should still have the same opportunity as everybody else. That’s what’s most important. Us as adults, we have a responsibility to not let these kids down, to continue to be the teachers, the mentors, the parents, the coaching, the life skills, the superheroes."

With that in mind, let's look at five remarkable things about LeBron James' I Promise school.

Five remarkable things about LeBron James' I Promise school

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James

#5 - After hours programs and summer camps

LeBron James' I Promise school doesn't just help at-risk kids get back on track, it also goes above and beyond to make sure that kids have a 'safe space'. In addition to regular school hours, IPS stays open until 5 p.m. and has after-school activities.

During the summer, the school hosts a seven-week camp to give kids a structured, safe, place to have fun with friends.

#4 - Every student gets a bike

While being given a bike may not immediately jump out as something remarkable, LeBron James himself has been very open about how much his bike meant to him. As a result, the four-time NBA champ has made sure that every student at his school has a bike of their own.

#3 - Student laptops

In an era driven by the internet, LeBron James' I Promise School has made sure that its students have access to the internet and a laptop to call their own. In addition to being able to use the laptops on the school's Wi-Fi, students can take their laptops home to keep up with schoolwork.

#2 - The promise extends beyond kids

LeBron James' I Promise school isn't just committed to helping kids get on track, their promise also extends to the parents of students. Between GED classes and job training, IPS is working to help their students' parents better their own lives as well.

#1 - Free breakfast, lunch, snacks, and food bank

Given that many of the students struggle with financial instability at home, IPS has made sure that students always have access to food both at school and at home. In addition to free breakfasts and lunches for all of their students, the school has an on-site food bank.

