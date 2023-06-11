5 tallest WNBA players in 2023

The WNBA continues to grow in popularity, and year after year, there are record audiences and breathtaking games on display. Along with the league's popularity, the skill level of the players continues to grow.

Interestingly, though, the league is also getting taller. The WNBA now boasts multiple players with heights in the region of six-foot-eight, six-foot-nine, and even six-foot-ten, as more athletic women begin making their way into a growing league.

Here are the five tallest WNBA players in the 2023 season.

1. Brittney Griner

With Bernadett Hatar still out of the league due to injury, Brittney Griner is the tallest player in the WNBA at present. Standing at six-foot-nine, the Phoenix Mercury center is a tough proposition for any opposing team.

Griner is known for her interior play on both sides of the floor. A fearsome defender who takes pleasure in swatting away shots and is a threat around the rim due to her footwork and strength. Griner is one of the genuine stars of the WNBA.

This season, Griner has played in all six of the Phoenix Mercury's games so far, averaging 21.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while scoring the rock at a 66.2% clip from two-point range.

2. Kalani Brown

Standing at six-foot-seven, Kalani Brown is the second-tallest player in the WNBA this season. Playing for the Dallas Wings, Brown is in her first season with the team, following two years with the Atlanta Dream and one season with the Los Angeles Sparks.

In her first five games for Dallas, Brown is averaging 7.6 points,7.6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block per game while shooting the rock at a 35.7% clip from the field.

3. Teaira McCowan

Teaira McCowan is another six-foot-seven center who also plays for the Dallas Wings. However, due to the Wings' depth in the big positions, she is struggling to see the court this season, playing just one game so far.

McCowan was the third overall draft pick in 2019 and is currently in her fifth WNBA season, having spent three years with the Indiana Fever before moving to Dallas in 2022.

4. Azura Stevens

At six-foot-six, Azura Stevens is among the tallest active WNBA players. The former UCONN product is playing in her sixth season in the league and recently moved to the Los Angeles Sparks, where she has played two games thus far.

Stevens' previous stops in the WNBA have been the Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky. In her career, Azura Stevens is averaging 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1 assist per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 33.7% from deep.

5. Jonquel Jones

Jonequel Jones rounds out our five tallest WNBA players for this season, standing at six-foot-six and playing the forward position for the New York Liberty. Jones is in her seventh season in the WNBA, having spent the first six years of her career with the Connecticut Sun.

Throughout her career so far, Jones is averaging 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 51% from the field and 38% from deep in 203 regular-season contests.

