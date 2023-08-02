5 teams that can win NBA championship in 2023-24 season

Heading into the 2024 season, countless NBA teams will have their sights set on winning the championship. That being said, here are five teams with a legitimate chance of achieving that goal.

5 teams who could win NBA title in 2024

1) Denver Nuggets

Kicking off this list is the team who is fresh off winning it all. With their core intact moving forward, the Denver Nuggets are a in a prime position to repeat in 2024.

They lost some members of their supporting cast in free agency, but Denver still has their core four. Nikola Jokic is in the prime of his career, and he has endless firepower around him. Heading into the regular season, they should be seen as a clear favorite to win it all.

2) Milwaukee Bucks

Since winning an NBA champioship in 2021, it's been a bumpy road for the Milwaukee Bucks. They are still one of the top teams in the league, but haven't been able to get back over the hump.

The key for the Bucks is staying healthy. If the trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday can stay on the floor, Milwaukee can go toe-to-toe with anyone.

3) Phoenix Suns

Next up is one of the most interesting teams heading into this NBA season. Over the past six months, the Phoenix Suns have added two All-Stars to their mix. Following the addition of Bradley Beal, they instantly put themselves in the group of contenders.

While the Suns should be on this list, there is still room for doubt. They can't really be judged until there is a sample of all four stars playing together.

4) Boston Celtics

Another team that has regularly been on the cusp of winning the NBA title in recent years is the Boston Celtics. They made some big changes to their roster, but they should still be viewed as contenders.

With Marcus Smart out of the mix now, Derrick White gets to assume full-time starting point guard duties. Also, they have another All-Star-level player now in Kristaps Porzingis. If he can continue to play like he did for the Washington Wizards, Boston has a chance to be the top team in the East in 2024.

5) LA Lakers

Finishing up this list is the LA Lakers. Even though they have a pair of injury prone stars, they proved in 2023 they can still get it done. On top of that, they managed to upgrade their roster in free agency.

If LeBron James and Anthony Davis can avoid serious injury, the Lakers can certainly go on another deep playoff run this upcoming season.

