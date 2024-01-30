5 teams with highest NBA salary cap for 2024 ft. Boston Celtics & more.

The NBA salary cap is projected to be $141 million. NBA Insider Shams Charania reported the new NBA salary cap figures. The number is one million lower than the projections released this summer. It is an uptick from the $136 million this season. That gives NBA fans an outlook on where teams will stand for next summer’s free agency.

Now teams can adjust their NBA salary cap. The trade deadline will alter the team's salary caps. There will be moves made for teams to get under the cap while others may go more into the luxury tax to acquire more players for a championship push.

Let’s take a look at how some of the teams are stacking up with the new salary cap news. Here are the teams with the highest salary caps as things stand now.

Five teams with the highest NBA salary caps next summer

This list is made up of the teams going off active NBA salary cap. Some teams have a higher tax bill despite a lower salary cap due to the repeater NBA salary cap tax penalty. Golden State is a perfect example of this as they have consistently stayed in the luxury tax penalty despite not always having the highest payroll. So here are the teams with the highest payrolls next season as things stand now with the new cap projection.

No. 5 - Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks made some major moves to bring back Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in free agency. They then traded for Damian Lillard’s massive contract. Their most important move was locking down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s max extension.

All of those things add up to no cap space next summer. Milwaukee is projected to be $43.7 million over the cap. They have a smaller tax bill and currently stand $4.7 million under the second apron.

No. 4 - Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets went all in to win a title and keep their core together. It worked out and now they are pushing for more glory. However, their championship roster does not come cheap.

The Nuggets have $188 in guaranteed salaries for next season already. They are projected to be over the cap and will be $1 million into the second apron. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon account for $123 million of the payroll already.

No. 3 - Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are another team that threw out huge contracts after a change in ownership. Alex Rodiguez and company were not afraid to spend and now they will be well over the cap next season.

As things stand Minnesota will be $49 million over the cap with $190 in salaries. They may make some moves or big trades this season to reduce that number. However, the team is playing well this season so the front office will be motivated to keep this core together, especially with any playoff success.

No. 2 - Phoenix Suns

The Suns’ new owner Mat Ishbia shelled out some cash after acquiring the team. He made dramatic moves to acquire Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic. Devin Booker's megadeal and other bloated contracts will lead to a hefty tax bill next season.

The Suns currently are projected to be around $54 million over the cap with $195 million in committed salaries. They have $150.7 million committed to just their top three in Durant, Booker and Beal.

No. 1 - Boston Celtics

That is what happens when you give out the richest contract in NBA history. Jaylen Brown signed a 5-year, supermax $304 million this offseason. He is a large reason why the Celtics have a high payroll next season.

The Celtics will likely one-up themselves when Tatum gets a new deal but he will still be on his first max extension next season. Boston’s newly acquired stars Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are another big reason why Boston has the highest payroll. They are projected to be $54 million over the NBA salary cap. That number will go up since they only have eight players guaranteed on the roster next season.

