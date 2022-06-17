“5 years ago everybody would have taken AD over Giannis… Tell me why the hell isn’t AD an MVP” - Shannon Sharpe says he’s glad LeBron James supported Anthony Davis on social media, says AD just doesn’t do it enough

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been one of the most impressive players in the league when he is healthy. The problem for the superstar forward is that he's struggled to stay on the court over the last couple of years. When Davis is at his best, he has the potential to be a dynamic weapon on both sides of the floor.

Over the recent years, Davis has seen injuries continue to pile up, resulting in him missing an extended period of time. Playing alongside superstar forward LeBron James, the dynamic duo still has the potential to be one of the most dangerous combinations of any team in the league.

The verdict is still out on Davis, who will need a bounce-back season for the Lakers, if the team wants to find it's way back to the NBA Playoffs. Teammate LeBron James recently supported Davis, saying he can't wait to see him unleashed for the upcoming year. Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe applauded James' support, but also pointed out that Davis needs to stay healthy and do more for the Lakers.

"I'm glad LeBron did this. LeBron is a great teammate. And LeBron did what a great teammate should do... But that's what's so frustrating. Everybody knows what the hell he could do. He just doesn't do it enough. That's the problem... Five years ago. Everybody would have taken AD over Giannis. Five years ago everybody, would have taken AD over Nikola Jokic..."

Anthony Davis looks to bounce back for the LA Lakers next year

Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis

All eyes will be on the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the NBA offseason. Although the team's roster features a number of big-time players, the Lakers struggled throughout the 2021-22 season because of inconsistent play and injuries. One of those players was superstar Anthony Davis, who went on to play in a total of just 40 games.

While Davis has the ability to be one of the most dangerous two-way weapons in the league, he's found himself on the sidelines more than the court over the last two years. Davis was still productive in his limited sample last year, finishing with averages of 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field.

Lethal Shooter @LethalShooter__ #NBA #LethalShooter Great workout today getting my brother Anthony Davis ready for next season. It’s been over a year and a half since we locked in! God is truly good to help others master The Art of Shooting. BROTHER 4 LIFE! -Stay locked in! Great workout today getting my brother Anthony Davis ready for next season. It’s been over a year and a half since we locked in! God is truly good to help others master The Art of Shooting. BROTHER 4 LIFE! -Stay locked in!🎯 #NBA #LethalShooter https://t.co/9ZReSmDbzQ

Time is running out for the LA Lakers to make a run toward contending in the Western Conference. If the team wants to have another chance of making some noise in the NBA playoffs, they are going to need their superstar forward to remain healthy.

