$50,000,000 ex-NBA MIP drops bold prediction after Lakers land Luka Doncic: "Don't think they win another championship with LeBron"

Former NBA star Jalen Rose made a bold prediction following the Lakers’ blockbuster three-team trade acquisition of Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar will now team up with LeBron James, generating immense excitement among basketball fans eager to see the duo share the court.

There’s no doubt that when Doncic and James take the floor for the Lakers, it will be must-watch television. However, head coach JJ Redick faces a challenge in managing two ball-dominant superstars and ensuring their chemistry flourishes.

Rose, who won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award in 2000 and has an estimated net worth of $50 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), remains confident that the duo will ultimately find a way to thrive together.

"Watching him with LeBron this year is gonna be great," Rose said on NBA TV. "They gotta figure out, like, who’s gonna be the primary ball-handler, they gotta make each other look good."

"Ultimately, they are two of the most intelligent players to ever play the game. Two of the most versatile players to ever play the game. They’re gonna make each other better."

Since the Luka Doncic trade, a widespread debate has emerged over whether the Lakers can contend for a championship this season. LeBron, now 40 years old, continues to play at an unprecedented level for a player of his age. However, despite the addition of Doncic, Jalen Rose remains unconvinced that the Purple and Gold can capture another title this year.

In fact, the former NBA star made an even bolder claim, asserting that the Lakers will not win another championship as long as LeBron James remains on the team.

"For the Lakers, it’s not about winning a championship this year. For the Lakers, it’s about being relevant. I don’t think they win another championship with LeBron," Rose said.

Paul Pierce urges the Lakers to trade LeBron James

Former NBA champion Paul Pierce shared his unfiltered thoughts on the Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic and how the Slovenian superstar fits alongside LeBron James. The Boston Celtics legend didn’t hold back, stating that the Lakers should trade LeBron, as he believes Doncic and James cannot thrive together due to their ball-dominant playing styles.

Meanwhile, the Lakers cannot trade the four-time NBA champion without his consent due to the no-trade clause in his contract. The four-time league MVP holds the power to veto any trade, meaning the franchise can only move him if he personally agrees and waives the clause.

