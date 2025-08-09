$50,000,000 former NBA star gives Shedeur Sanders “QB1” stamp as Browns rookie makes his demands clear after spellbinding NFL debut

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders had an impressive debut for his team on Friday during preseason. The quarterback's performances helped the Browns secure a 30-10 victory over the Panthers, earning him plaudits from many, including former NBA star Carlos Boozer.After the game, Sanders evaluated his performance, making it clear he expects and demands more from himself despite a strong preseason debut.&quot;I would say a C-plus,&quot; he said. &quot;It's passing because we got the win. That's first and foremost and extremely important, but you know, Pop said take advantage of opportunity, and I don't feel like I did.&quot;So you know I feel like I let him down a little bit, but on the team's behalf, I feel like I ran the offense pretty well. I feel like I got to my decisions and there are some things I could have done better.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite his tough reflection on his performances, former NBA star Carlos Boozer, who has a net worth of $50 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), was pleased with the rookie's performance and gave him his stamp of approval.&quot;QB 1,&quot; Boozer wrote in the comments.Carlos Boozer comments on Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut (Source: Instagram/NFL)The comment reflected Boozer's confidence in Shedeur, who is listed as the Browns’ fourth-string quarterback. With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel sidelined by hamstring injuries and Joe Flacco resting with other starters, the youngster got his chance to prove himself on Saturday.Sanders shone in his Browns debut, going 14-of-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 19 rushing yards on four carries.Carlos Boozer was annoyed by Shedeur Sanders' draft fallDespite being one of the most highly regarded prospects leading up to the NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders' experience on draft night did not go as anticipated. The rookie was expected to be a first-round pick, but remained undrafted at the end of Day 2. This development led to a surprised reaction from NFL insider Field Yates.&quot;Frankly, I'm stunned. I don't have a good explanation for why Shedeur Sanders has not heard his name called,&quot; he expressed, via ESPN. Former NBA player Carlos Boozer responded to Yates's reaction, expressing his annoyance over Sander's omission.&quot;This is RIDICULOUS,&quot; Boozer remarked. Carlos Boozer comments on Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft nightmare (Source: Instagram/ESPN)Sanders eventually fell all the way to round five before being selected by the Browns as the 144th pick.