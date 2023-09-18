$50,000,000 worth David Grutman gets shoutout from LeBron James for upcoming nightclubs in $3.7 billion Vegas resort

LeBron James gave a shout-out to his old friend on social media. The Lakers star congratulated David Grutman for opening nightclubs in a new $3.7 billion Las Vegas resort and casino.

Grutman is a famous entertainment businessman and restaurateur. He runs famous clubs and restaurants, mainly in the Miami area. The pair became friends while James played for the Miami Heat.

Grutman is worth an estimated $50 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. He owns the famous LIV nightclub in Miami. He also runs popular restaurants such as Komodo and Papi Steak. He is bringing the LIV nightclub, beach club, and his restaurants Komodo and Papi Steak, to Las Vegas.

The Grutman properties will be in the new Fontainebleau Hotel, opening in December on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

James was happy to see the news of his friend’s business expansion and posted an Instagram story.

“Wow! Congrats my friend!” LeBron James wrote on Instagram.

Grutman has a long career in the entertainment industry. He was once voted as one of the 50 most influential people in electronic dance music by Rolling Stone. He also sold his majority stake in his company, Groot Hospitality, to Live Nation in 2019.

LeBron James hung with David Grutman during his time in Miami

LeBron James is one of many celebrities to befriend David Grutman. The two grew close during James’ stint in South Beach while playing with the Heat.

Many celebrities are often seen at Grutman’s restaurants and properties. James and his Heat celebrated their championships at Grutman’s clubs when they took the Heat to NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

In 2012, the whole squad went to his famous LIV club to celebrate. TMZ reported that James and his crew were out and popping champagne bottles until 6 a.m. LeBron was drinking out of an Ace of Spades bottle that usually runs at a price tag of about $75K.

James often returns to Miami for off-season and sometimes in-season training and relaxation. He was once seen at dinner with Grutman. The two dined with other celebs at Grutman’s Komodo restaurant in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami.