$50,000,000 worth Gilbert Arenas admits to dropping $700,000 on Hugh Hefner-style Pool Grotto at his crib

At his peak, Gilbert Arenas was one of the top point guards in the NBA. This led to him being paid accordingly, and spending the money in some crazy ways.

Over the years, we've seen countless professional athletes go over the top with home improvement. Gilbert Arenas is no different, and he recently opened up on one of his more insane purchases.

During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Arenas opened up on one specific addition he made to his home. That being a pool that cost him upwards of $700,000.

"Hugh Hefner's groto pool. You hear about the groto, and I found a guy who did that and I said, 'I want it but bigger.'"

After everyone was amazed but what he spent, Arenas was able to laugh it off and admit that it might have been an over-the-top purchase.

How much money did Gilbert Arenas make in his playing career?

While Gilbert Arenas went on to become a star in the NBA, his journey did not start out that way. During the 2001 draft, he was selected in the second round by the Golden State Warriors with the 31st overall pick.

As a second round pick, Arenas did not make much starting out. That quickly changed when his first contract was up. By the end of his 11 years in the league, Arenas had made over $163 million.

Contracts back then aren't like what they are now, but Arenas still managed to do well for himself. In fact, he earned his highest yearly salaries during the final three years of his career.

The biggest contract Arenas ever signed came during his time with the Washington Wizards. In the summer of 2008, he inked a six-year, $111 million deal to remain with the team. He'd only play two more seasons with the Wizards after that before being shipped to the Orlando Magic. The most he'd earn in a single season with them came in the final year of the contract at $22.3 million.

Over 11 seasons, Arenas played in 552 total games. He finished his career with averages of 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

