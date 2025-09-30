  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Edwards
  • "$50,000 fine incoming" - Fans fear Anthony Edwards’ n-word slip on media day possibly triggering another heavy fine from NBA

"$50,000 fine incoming" - Fans fear Anthony Edwards’ n-word slip on media day possibly triggering another heavy fine from NBA

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 30, 2025 04:09 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves-Media Day - Source: Imagn
"$50,000 fine incoming" - Fans fear Anthony Edwards’ n-word slip on media day possibly triggering another heavy fine from NBA. [photo: Imagn]

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves players faced reporters on Monday for the team's media day. Ant-Man, the franchise player, unsurprisingly drew the most interest from everyone who attended the event. Edwards, though, committed a gaffe that could prove costly.

Ad

When asked to name the player he has missed most in his five-year stay in Minnesota, Edwards did not hesitate to respond. He said that it was his “ni**a” Jarred Vanderbilt and Josh Okogie.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to Anthony Edwards’ slip that prompted reporters to laugh:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“50,000 fine incoming.”
Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

Edwards and Vanderbilt played for a few seasons together in Minnesota before the Timberwolves sent the defensive stalwart to the Utah Jazz in 2022. The Timberwolves traded “Vando,” Malik Beasley, Pat Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, the draft rights to Walker Kessler and five first-round picks to the Jazz for Rudy Gobert.

In the same year of the Vanderbilt trade to Utah, Josh Okogie left Minnesota. After failing to get an offer from the Timberwolves, he agreed to join the Phoenix Suns on a one-year, $1.97 million deal. The Suns would give Okogie two more years before trading him to Charlotte.

Ad

The NBA has zero tolerance for racial and homophobic comments, which could mean a fine for Anthony Edwards for his slip. In 2022, the league fined Ant-Man $40,000 for “offensive and derogatory language on social media.” The penalty came after Edwards wrote “queer-a**-ni**as” to react to a photo of half-naked men standing along the road.

Anthony Edwards emphasizes togetherness to win NBA championship

After losing in the Western Conference in the past two seasons, Anthony Edwards inevitably responded to questions about the Timberwolves’ championship aspirations. When asked what he has learned over the years for his team to bag the title, Edwards responded:

Ad

“The most important thing that I’ve learned is that teams that go deep in the playoffs, they’re together, like, they really care about each other. It’s easy to say, like, ‘We brothers’ and act like it.”

Anthony Edwards elaborated that he and some Timberwolves players had camps, but not one teammate attended another’s event. The All-Star guard emphasized that that would have to change as they have to start building chemistry and bonds in the summer.

The Timberwolves could not retain Nickeil Alexander-Walker but kept Naz Reid and Julius Randle. Edwards also expects second-year players Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark to step up. Time will tell if the Timberwolves can finally get over the hump in the loaded Western Conference.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications