50 Cent rocks $1,600 DaRucci fur as he celebrates Knicks Christmas win with his son

The festive season tends to bring out the best in people, as was evident in the stylish appearance of 50 Cent courtside. The New York Knicks kicked off the holiday slate with a thrilling win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden, setting the stage for the day's exciting matchups.

50 Cent made a grand entrance at the New York Knicks Christmas Day game, donning a lavish $1,600 DaRucci Shearling coat made out of fox fur with suede finishing as he celebrated the team's victory alongside his son. The sight of the iconic rapper clad in premium DaRucci fur added a touch of sophistication and glamour to the event.

The luxurious fur coat exuded opulence and perfectly complemented the celebratory atmosphere, amplifying the sense of jubilation throughout the stadium. 50 Cent took to his Instagram and shared a photo of him sitting on the sidelines with his son.

Several stars graced the courtside at the New York Knicks' annual Christmas Day game, adding to the excitement of the event. Among the notable celebrities present, other than 50 Cent, were Chris Rock, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and rapper Fat Joe.

Knicks end nine-game losing streak against the Bucks

Jalen Brunson's spectacular 38-point performance propelled the New York Knicks to a significant 129-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the former NBA champions.

His exceptional contribution, along with support from Julius Randle (24 points and nine rebounds), RJ Barrett (21 points), and Immanuel Quickley (20 points), marked a historic moment for the Knicks, symbolizing a remarkable breakout from their previous struggles against the Bucks.

The Knicks' Christmas Day triumph was their first win against the Bucks since their 113-98 victory on November 5, 2021.

In addition, the Knicks had four players score 20 points on Christmas Day for the second time in franchise history, the last time being in 1963. The Milwaukee Bucks came into the game with a seven-game winning streak, but it was snapped after the Knicks won.

Despite notable performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the Knicks' collective effort in offensive and defensive aspects, bolstered by Brunson's brilliance, played a pivotal role in securing this crucial win and halting the Bucks' winning streak.