50 Cent takes shot at Reggie Miller as he despairs at Tyrese Haliburton's choke gesture with Rob49 lyric

The Indiana Pacers refuse to die. Once again, Rick Carlisle's team gave us one of the most epic sequences to close out a game and steal one on the road, this time against the New York Knicks.

The Knicks led by double digits with under two minutes to play, and it looked like they had that one in the bag. Then, Aaron Nesmith caught fire with six three-pointers in the final quarter to climb back.

And just as time expired, Tyrese Haliburton knocked down a would-be game-winning three-pointer that was ultimately ruled as a two because his foot was on the line. Haliburton immediately paid tribute to Reggie Miller's iconic choke sign, just like the Pacers legend did against that very same Knicks more than two decades ago.

Notably, that's why Hip-Hop legend 50 Cent, a Queens native, took a friendly jab at Miller on social media, using Rob49's viral hit 'What the Helly' to urge the Knicks to kick him out of Madison Square Garden:

"They better keep this janky ass n***a out the building if they want win. Kick him the f*ck out. 😆what the hell, what the helly. LOL@50centaction @bransoncognac," the rapper captioned the post.

Miller isn't the most popular NBA player in New York City, and 50 Cent clearly thinks he's giving his team some bad luck.

NBA legend praises Tyrese Haliburton for being a 'legit point guard'

Tyrese Haliburton has been spectacular for most of the playoffs. He was deemed the most overrated player in the NBA, according to an anonymous player survey, and he may have taken that personally.

Even so, he has stayed true to his game, being a pass-first kind of player and taking over as a scorer when his team needs him the most. That's why Gary Payton believes he's single-handedly keeping the pure point guard alive:

"A point guard (today) is not a legit point guard what we're talking about," Payton said on the Brownie and Rab Show. "(Steve) Nash is a legit point guard. Jason Kidd is a legit point guard. Myself is a legit point guard. Chris Paul is a legit point guard. John Stockton is a legit point guard. We have put shooting guards as point guards now."

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points and 9.5 assists per game in the playoffs, and he's now sunk three buzzer-beaters in the playoffs, all of which led his team to improbable wins.

