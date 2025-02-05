$55,560,960 Laker minces no words on Luka Doncic's 270-pound concern with hilarious remarks

One of the reasons why the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic was his poor physical conditioning. Since he was traded to the LA Lakers, the talk about his weight has come up on more than one occasion. However, his teammates have not been bothered by it, and Dorian Finney-Smith is the most recent teammate who has addressed Doncic's weight narrative.

Finney-Smith and Doncic have played together before with the Mavericks. Within the Lakers roster, he is one of the few who has gotten to know the Slovenian star well. On Wednesday, he spoke about the criticism of his European teammate with a hilarious remark.

“S**t, if I’m putting up them type of numbers, maybe I need to be 270,” Finney-Smith said via The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Under a $55 million deal with the Lakers, the forward knows how great of a player the five-time All-Star is. They played together for almost five seasons and helped Dallas become a consistent playoff team.

Other teammates have supported Doncic and the storyline around his weight besides Finney-Smith. During his introductory press conference, veteran forward Markieff Morris spoke about the five-time All-NBA player and dismissed the disrespect toward his teammate.

“He’s a great guy, man. Super low maintenance, don’t need much,” Morris said. “One of the only guys I’ve been on a team with that will play through any injury if he can get on the court. I hear stuff about him not being in shape, but if you can go an NBA game and get 30, 15 and 10 like it’s nothing, then I don’t really know what shape is. I’m confused at that part. You’ll see it really soon. You’ll make the suggestion if he’s in shape or not.”

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Wait till Luka Doncic starts playing" - Lakers fans hyped after LA caps off strong Grammy trip by blowing out Clippers

Luka Doncic was given time by the Mavericks to address his conditioning

The Dallas Mavericks were concerned about Luka Doncic's physical conditioning, which isn't new. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the organization gave the All-Star an 11-day excused absence in November to shed some weight. MacMahon reported that Doncic had "ballooned into the high 260s."

This allegedly frustrated the team, prompting them to give him an excused absence. Initially, Doncic's absence was due to a right wrist sprain. However, the team wanted their former franchise star to use that time to get into shape.

Doncic's time in Dallas ended abruptly due to him "failing" to shed some weight.

Also read: Watch: Luka Doncic and LeBron James celebrate Bronny's first 3 in the NBA

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback