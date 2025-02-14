"55 down" - Steph Curry reflects on NBA season with latest photo collage featuring Klay Thompson ahead of All-Star Weekend

For many players such as Steph Curry, the All-Star Weekend is a much-needed break from the grind of the long NBA season. More importantly, for a veteran star like Curry, it's a good time to reflect on everything that has happened so far while also preparing for the final playoff push.

Ad

The Warriors star guard took the time to reflect on the season in his latest Instagram post, sharing a series of images of moments he and his team have experienced over the past few months.

Among these images is one of him playing against ex-teammate Klay Thompson and another with his newest running mate, Jimmy Butler. He also included a caption to give fans a glimpse into his mindset.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"55 down," Curry wrote. "Catch out breath, all star in the bay—then we get back to it."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

A majority of this year's All-Star Weekend festivities are being held at the Chase Center in San Francisco. This means Steph Curry can stay home while enjoying the annual break. Aside from giving the 36-year-old star the chance to recuperate, it also spares him from having to travel.

The Warriors are 55 games in on their 82-game schedule and Curry could use the break. He has played in 46 of these contests, averaging 32.2 minutes per game. In total, he has played in 1,483 minutes, the most for any Warriors player this season.

Ad

In these 55 games, the Warriors have gone 28-27 and are entering the break as 10th in the West. If the season ended today, they would at least get a spot in the Play-in tournament. However, with 27 more games left in the schedule, the final stretch is crucial for a team hanging on by a thread.

Also read: "Hopefully I meet Steph Curry"- Sixers rookie Jared McCain jokes about his inner fan after making it to 2025 All-Star weekend

Ad

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have battled each other in the All-Star game when they were still teammates

Plenty of bizarre things have happened in the league this year. While seeing Luka Dončić in a Lakers jersey is probably at the top of that list, there's also Klay Thompson playing for the Dallas Mavericks

Ad

On November 12, 2024, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson officially played against each other in an NBA game that counted toward their team's record for the first time.

However, that was not the first time they competed against each other on an NBA court. The first time was during the 2019 All-Star game, where Curry was selected to Team Giannis and Thompson to Team LeBron.

In that game, Curry and Thompson had a three-point duel. Curry registered 17 points while going 4-for-17 from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Thompson scored 20 on a 6-for-12 clip from downtown. In one instance in the fourth quarter, Thompson fouled Curry on a 3-point shot, causing a 4-point play.

Ad

At the end of the day, Klay Thompson and Team LeBron prevailed, outscoring Steph Curry and Team Giannis 96-69 in the second half to win 178-164.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.