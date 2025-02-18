5x NBA All-Star dubs Jimmy Butler a 'cry baby' over his antics on Heat: "You can't mess up the team"

At the trade deadline, Jimmy Butler was one of the numerous All-Star-level players who were dealt. As he begins this next chapter of his career, one former player sounded off on his antics with the Miami Heat.

Butler's fallout with the Heat spanned months, dating back to last season. It started over failed contract extension talks and some choice comments from Pat Riley regarding the star forward. Things continued to unravel from there, ultimately leading to Butler being traded to the Golden State Warriors.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Tim Hardaway Sr. gave his thoughts on Jimmy Butler. The five-time All-Star sounded off on how the now-Warriors forward conducted himself after things didn't go his way with the Heat.

"You under contract, you a baby, you're a crybaby because they said no to you," Hardaway said. "You might not like the question, but you can't deviate and mess up the team."

In the end, things ended up working out for Butler. For starters, he now has a star-level co-star in Steph Curry he can contend alongside. Also, the Warriors signed Butler to a $110.9 million extension shortly after the trade was official.

As for the Heat, they'll now build for the future around their core duo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

Tyler Herro gives bold Jimmy Butler take following uply exit with Miami Heat

Even though things ended on an abrupt and ugly note, Jimmy Butler's overall tenure with the Miami Heat should be viewed as positive. Despite all he was able to do for the franchise, one current player gave a bold take regarding his overall legacy.

In return for Butler, one of the key pieces the Heat received in the trade was former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins. Similar to all his previous stops in the NBA, he is wearing the No. 22 in Miami. This raised some eyebrows, as that was the same number Butler wore during his Heat tenure.

During a media availability over All-Star weekend, Heat guard Tyler Herro was asked about Jimmy Butler's number being given away so soon. He feels that after how things unfolded at the end that No. 22 should be up for grabs.

"Jimmy is definitely a Heat legend," Herro said. "But I feel like with how things transpired over the last couple of months, I think 22 could be worn again."

During his time with the Heat, Butler kept the Heat in a position to contend for years. He first led them to the NBA Finals in the bubble in 2020 and then went on a Cinderella story run in 2023 as an eighth seed. While they reached the finals on both occasions, Miami ended up falling just short both times.

Given his current standing within the franchise, it doesn't seem like the Heat plan on putting Butler's jersey in the rafters anytime soon.

