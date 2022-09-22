“I went from being on top of the world to losing damn near everything I ever cared about”- 5x NBA All-Star says he almost attempted suicide, talks about losing his mom and Wizards quitting on him

Few NBA players in history have had a fall from grace like John Wall. At one point, he was one of the league's most exciting players. A series of injuries and setbacks caused his prime to be cut short.

On top of things falling apart on the court, Wall also dealt with traumatic events off the court. Most notable was the loss of his mother.

Despite everything that was weighing him down, Wall perserved through the struggles. The journey has not been easy, and the five-time All-Star is not ashamed to admit it. In a recent story for The Player's Tribune, Wall opened up on the mental battles he went through to get where he is today:

"For me, it all happened really fast. In the span of three years, I went fromt being on top of the world to losing damn near everything I ever cared about. ... The thing that hurt me the most was just randomly picking up my phone to call her. And realizing that there was nobody on the other end. ...

"The franchise I had sacrificed my blood, sweat and tears to represent for 10 years decided they wanted to move on."

Wall continued:

"I was devastated, I’m not gonna lie. That was when I started debating — literally debating — whether I wanted to go on, almost every night. ... I got about as close as you can get to making an unfortunate decision and leaving this earth."

John Wall has a chance to make a major impact in his NBA return

When John Wall was finally fully healthy, his NBA return was shortlived. He averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games for the Houston Rockets in 2021, but was quickly sidelined so the team could rebuild. He was then benched all of last season to give opportunities to younger players.

This past offseason, Wall and the Rockets agreed to a buyout. Once he became a free agent, the former No. 1 pick quickly signed a multi-year deal with the LA Clippers.

With his new team, Wall finally has a chance to prove that he still has something to give. After being sidelined for so long, he is refreshed and ready to get out on the court and make a difference. Alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, he has a chance to help lead the Clippers to an NBA title.

The season hasn't even begun yet, and the NBA might already have found its best feel-good story. At 32-year-old, Wall is still at an age where he can be an impactful player. He could remind everyone of the player he is on a contending team. It has all the makings of a great comeback story.

There is no denying that Wall has endured an immeasurable amount of pain over the past three years. He has worked tirelessly to get to this point, and now has a chance to reap the benefits.

