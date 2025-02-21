5x NBA champ Ron Harper's daughter reacts to brother Dylan Harper’s case against Cooper Flagg for No. 1 NBA draft pick 

While the upcoming NBA Draft may be considered the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, Ron Harper's son, Dylan Harper, and fellow Rutgers standout Ace Bailey are expected to round out the top three. Some mock drafts have Harper's son as the No. 2 pick, while others have Bailey in that spot.

Ad

This week, Harper joined Bailey as the only other freshman in a major conference with three 30+ point games this season. In Rutgers' 89-85 OT win over the Washington Huskies this week, Harper logged 34 points along with five rebounds, three assists, a block and two steals.

His performance was notably an efficient one, shooting 50.0% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc, helping the team snap a three-game skid. After the game, B1G Men's Basketball and Big Ten Network on Instagram posted a carousel of highlights from the second-generation hooper's 34-point outing.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ron Harper's daughter Mia, also reposted the post of Dylan Harper's highlights on her Instagram story, featuring the same photo from B1G Men's Basketball and Big Ten Network Instagram page.

Ron Harper's son draws praise from former two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas

Throughout this year's NCAA basketball season, Dylan Harper has continued to impress, cementing himself as a top-three pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Ad

Throughout his impressive season, he's drawn the attention of NBA stars like LeBron James, who called the second-generation hooper special in January, highlighting his ability to get to his spots and finish in traffic.

His play has also caught the attention of Kevin Durant, who praised both him and Ace Bailey back in December.

Following his 34-point performance in Rutgers' OT win over Washington, he earned the praise of former two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who weighed in on his performance on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ad

"Just being a hoop fan tonight that kid Dylan Harper got real HOOP game."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The team will be back in action on Sunday when they collide with USC. The game will kick off their final stretch of four games before the end of the season, with games against Michigan, Purdue, and Minnesota between now and the end of the season.

Dylan Harper will have some time off to work on his game before the NBA Draft on Jun. 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback