$6,000,000 guard sends special request to James Harden & streamer after verbal dig

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley has sent a five-word request to James Harden and streamer N3on. Beasley was featured on N3on’s stream in February, and during his time on the show, he called LA Clippers star James Harden one of the simplest players to guard in the league.

Harden did not take Beasley’s comments sitting down and erupted for 50 points against the Pistons just two weeks later. Harden ran into N3on at an Adidas event during the launch of his new signature shoe on Wednesday. Harden acknowledged Beasley’s comments about him, saying:

“He was talking s***, huh… I gave him 50.”

This marked Harden’s first 50-point performance since 2019. The 35-year-old’s skills have declined since he won the MVP award during the 2017-18 season. But from the looks of it, he just needed a little extra motivation to show out and perform.

Acknowledging Harden’s verbal dig, Beasley, who is worth $6,000,000 per CelebrityNetWorth, has now sent a verbal request to him and N3on.

“Let’s do a stream together @N3onOnYT @JHarden13😂,” wrote Beasley on X.

Surely, a stream featuring both Harden and Beasley could make for some exciting moments. The two could even participate in a 1v1 game and settle their differences for good. Both Harden and N3on are yet to respond to Beasley’s request. It’ll be interesting to see whether a stream featuring the three happens.

James Harden is now 12th on the NBA's all-time scoring list

Clippers star James Harden recorded 25 points, seven assists and eight rebounds in a 121-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks on March 14. Following his stellar outing, Harden crossed Elvin Hayes to take the 12th spot on the NBA's all-time regular season points list. The 35-year-old currently sits at 27,369 points and needs 40 points to surpass Moses Malone for the 11th spot.

Many counted the Clippers out this season on account of the injuries that plague star Kawhi Leonard. However, Harden and Norman Powell have shown out for the team, leading it to the seventh seed (39-30) in a tightly contested Western Conference.

The former MVP has started 66 games, recording 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists this season. From the looks of it, the Clippers should be able to grab a play-in spot for a chance to make this year's playoffs. It is safe to say that not many will wish to face James Harden and Kawhi Leonard during the postseason.

