  "6'5 Nate Robinson would smoke him" - NBA fans react to 3x Slam Dunk champ linking Anthony Edwards' career to James Harden's trajectory

"6'5 Nate Robinson would smoke him" - NBA fans react to 3x Slam Dunk champ linking Anthony Edwards' career to James Harden's trajectory

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 07, 2025 22:59 GMT
Nate Robinson compares Anthony Edwards to himself (Image Source: IMAGN)
Nate Robinson compares Anthony Edwards to himself (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former NBA player Nate Robinson compared himself to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Since Edwards entered the NBA, there have been plenty of names mentioned next to him. The player often compared to him is Michael Jordan, due to his on-court play and confidence in himself.

This time, there's a new comparison for the three-time All-Star. According to Robinson, Edwards is a taller and bigger version of himself. The ex-NBA player, who's listed at 5-foot-9, believes that they play a similar brand of basketball. The only difference between them is their size.

Robinson also predicts that Edwards has what it takes to take over the league. He mentioned LA Clippers star James Harden as a comparison. According to the three-time Slam Dunk champion, he thinks Ant-Man will have a similar trajectory as Harden when he left the OKC Thunder.

“I think Anthony Edwards is a 6’4, 6’5 type of Nate Robinson - built, athletic, backs up his sh** talking… I know he’s going to take the league by storm in the next couple years and showcase what he can do - kind of like James Harden when he left OKC and got the opportunity to be that guy. It’ll be fun to watch what he does.”
After fans saw what Robinson said about Anthony Edwards, they revealed their thoughts. Here are some of what the fans said.

"6'5 nate would smoke edwards," a fan said.
"Yes Nate Robinson would be better if he was 6’5 but no way would he be Anthony Edwards," another fan commented.
I can tell who are casual fans by the replys Nate Robinson at 6’5 would be a top 5-8 player," one fan commented.

Other fans don't believe Robinson's comparison to Edwards.

"He’s the only one on earth that would say that," someone commented.
"Who the f**k do you think you are😭" a comment read.
"N***a got knocked out by Jake Paul then got CTE," a fan commented.

Anthony Edwards sought advice from Michael Jordan

During the offseason, stars like Anthony Edwards reached out to former NBA stars to help develop particular areas of their game. For Edwards, he sought advice from Jordan, the former superstar who's often compared to him.

His biggest concern the past offseason was to improve his mid-range game. According to him, Jordan gave him advice on how to take advantage of defenders in the midpost properly.

"[He helped me with] getting to my spots, pulling up, shooting over the defender," Edwards revealed. "I think the best tip that he gave me is that most people lean on people in the post with their [butt], and he does it with the top part of his back. So I think I learned that from him."

Fans could see a different version of Anthony Edwards this season -- a player who's capable of scoring from everywhere on the floor.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by Reign Amurao
