"6'5 Nate Robinson would smoke him" - NBA fans react to 3x Slam Dunk champ linking Anthony Edwards' career to James Harden's trajectory

Former NBA player Nate Robinson compared himself to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Since Edwards entered the NBA, there have been plenty of names mentioned next to him. The player often compared to him is Michael Jordan, due to his on-court play and confidence in himself.This time, there's a new comparison for the three-time All-Star. According to Robinson, Edwards is a taller and bigger version of himself. The ex-NBA player, who's listed at 5-foot-9, believes that they play a similar brand of basketball. The only difference between them is their size.Robinson also predicts that Edwards has what it takes to take over the league. He mentioned LA Clippers star James Harden as a comparison. According to the three-time Slam Dunk champion, he thinks Ant-Man will have a similar trajectory as Harden when he left the OKC Thunder.“I think Anthony Edwards is a 6’4, 6’5 type of Nate Robinson - built, athletic, backs up his sh** talking… I know he’s going to take the league by storm in the next couple years and showcase what he can do - kind of like James Harden when he left OKC and got the opportunity to be that guy. It’ll be fun to watch what he does.”After fans saw what Robinson said about Anthony Edwards, they revealed their thoughts. Here are some of what the fans said.&quot;6'5 nate would smoke edwards,&quot; a fan said.andyrewlee @andyrewleeLINK@LegionHoops 6'5 nate would smoke edwards&quot;Yes Nate Robinson would be better if he was 6’5 but no way would he be Anthony Edwards,&quot; another fan commented.I can tell who are casual fans by the replys Nate Robinson at 6’5 would be a top 5-8 player,&quot; one fan commented.Other fans don't believe Robinson's comparison to Edwards.&quot;He’s the only one on earth that would say that,&quot; someone commented.Navid Rahman @Navidr9LINK@LegionHoops He’s the only one on earth that would say that&quot;Who the f**k do you think you are😭&quot; a comment read.&quot;N***a got knocked out by Jake Paul then got CTE,&quot; a fan commented.Anthony Edwards sought advice from Michael JordanDuring the offseason, stars like Anthony Edwards reached out to former NBA stars to help develop particular areas of their game. For Edwards, he sought advice from Jordan, the former superstar who's often compared to him.His biggest concern the past offseason was to improve his mid-range game. According to him, Jordan gave him advice on how to take advantage of defenders in the midpost properly.&quot;[He helped me with] getting to my spots, pulling up, shooting over the defender,&quot; Edwards revealed. &quot;I think the best tip that he gave me is that most people lean on people in the post with their [butt], and he does it with the top part of his back. So I think I learned that from him.&quot;Fans could see a different version of Anthony Edwards this season -- a player who's capable of scoring from everywhere on the floor.