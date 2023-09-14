$6,700,000,000 worth Mat Ishbia solves Suns fanbase's blackout problem, helping Kevin Durant basketball reach 2 million more users

Mat Ishbia wants Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns to be seen by fans all over The Valley during his ownership. The new owner, who is worth a reported $6.7 billion, recently took some major strides in making Suns games accessible to more fans in the state of Arizona.

While the Suns had broadcast their games on local TV, Ishbia made good on a promise from earlier this year to make games free for all. Under his tenure, the team has now cut ties with its cable broadcast partners in favor of broadcasting on free local channels.

But that isn't all. As part of the new media rights broadcasting deal that will see Suns games air on Arizona's Family network, the team is also giving away free antennae. Fans interested in capitalizing on the deal can go online and get a free indoor antenna, or 20% off an outdoor antenna.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As such, an estimated 2.8 million fans will now get to watch Phoenix Suns games for free.

On April, Ishbia told fans and media members in attendance at a news conference that he wanted to prioritize the experience of fans over money. This week's move to make Suns games free for all is a major milestone on that promise.

“We're not focusing on money," Ishbia said. "We're focusing on winning, success and taking care of fans, taking care of the community.”

Kevin Durant, left, and Devin Booker

Looking ahead at Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns' first full season with Mat Ishbia

This season will be a first for the Phoenix Suns. After the departure of Robert Sarver, Mat Ishbia is enthusiastically ushering in a new era for Suns basketball. As a former collegiate basketball player, Mat Ishbia already seems to be a fan-favorite in the area.

Heading into what will be Ishbia's first full season with the team, hope is high in The Valley. Although Kevin Durant may have struggled at points in the playoffs, Devin Booker's stellar play has reignited championship hopes within the city.

Devin Booker

In addition to retaining Josh Okogie and Damion Lee this offseason, the team also added veteran Eric Gordon and notable standout Yuta Watanabe. In addition, the expectation is that after several big moments in the playoffs, TJ Warren will have an increased role with the team.

Most notably, of course, the team added veteran guard Bradley Beal, who will create a "Big Three" alongside Booker and Durant. Given the fact that the team also retained Deandre Ayton, who many predicted would be traded, the future looks bright for the Suns.