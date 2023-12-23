"6 brought you all the luck”: Draymond Green shuffles away suspension blues by playing cards with wife Hazel Renee

Draymond Green is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the NBA as he works through some off-court problems in his personal life. After his second altercation of the season, this time with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, Green is expected to return to the team after addressing his mental health. So far, there has been no word as to how long that suspension could last.

The initial expectations around the league were that Green could miss three weeks, which would come out to right around a dozen games. While the Golden State Warriors look to stay afloat in the Western Conference, Draymond Green has been enjoying some time away from the team.

In addition to working on his mental health so that he can return to court, he recently shared a photo of he and his wife playing cards. The photo was posted on Friday night, at the same time the Golden State Warriors were playing the Washington Wizards.

Along with the photo, Draymond Green also wrote a caption, which read:

"6 brought you all the luck... rightfully so though"

While Draymond Green and his wife were enjoying a game night, the Golden State Warriors were picking up a much-needed win over the Washington Wizards. The game saw Jordan Poole make his highly anticipated return to Golden State since being traded over the summer; however, the Warriors got the last laugh.

Draymond Green's suspension: when will the NBA allow him to play again?

Since the initial news surfaced, there has been little indication as to when Draymond Green will be allowed to rejoin his teammates. His recent incident with Jusuf Nurkic marked the fourth of 2023, stretching back to last season.

In March, he recorded his 16th technical foul of the season, resulting in a one-game suspension. The following month, during the playoffs, Green was hit with a one-game suspension as well after stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest.

This season, Green wasted little time before getting into an altercation. In November, he infamously choked Rudy Gobert during an altercation, earning him a five-game suspension. Shortly after, Green was involved in the latest incident with Nurkic.

As Jamal Crawford recently explained, the league making his latest suspension an indefinite one is indicative of the fact that the league cares about Green long-term. As he explained on FanDuel TV's Run It Back show:

"Indefinitely for them just means care. They care about him as a person, they care about his future ... We all hear horror stories when guys get out the league and they don't have structure."

While fans and his teammates anxiously await his return to the court, it's good to see Green and his wife enjoying some time together.