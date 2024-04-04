6-foot trans athlete, filmed injuring rival players was allegedly thrown out of rowing teams for objectifying female teammate 

A transgender athlete, captured on video throwing down an opponent player, participated in five other female sports and purportedly faced suspension from a rowing team for alleged incidents of leering and objectifying girls in the changing room.

Standing at 6 feet tall, the student attends KIPP Academy in Lynn, Massachusetts, where during a girls' basketball game on Feb. 8, they reportedly injured three opponents. Video footage of the incident swiftly spread across social media platforms.

The Collegiate Charter School of Lowell made the decision to forfeit the game. To prevent further loss of players before the playoffs, KIPP withdrew from its subsequent game following a public backlash.

The transgender student, aged 17 or 18, reportedly participated not only in girls' basketball but also in tae kwon do, rowing, shot put, hurdles and volleyball, as detailed in a report from the Australian magazine Quillette.

Before the video of the game garnered widespread attention across the nation, the student, who had a stubbled beard, was notably showcased in promotional material for a volleyball All-Star event scheduled for Nov. 9.

Senate report: Suspension and removal from rowing team over alleged harassment incident

The said athlete's involvement in rowing activities reportedly caused such discomfort among teammates that she were suspended and subsequently removed from the team, as outlined in a report submitted to the US Senate.

The student competed for a private rowing club in Massachusetts during the 2021-2022 season. However, she was allegedly involved in a 'direct case of harassment' in the changing rooms of their team.

The report presented to the Senate Health, Labor, Pension and Education Committee on March 20 by Republican Senator Bill Cassidy utilized male pronouns for the student, read:

"The male athlete was caught staring openly at one of the female athletes while she changed her clothes in the women’s locker room and remarked."

The report also asserted that she 'caused many issues for the female athletes' on the team, leading them to stop using the locker room altogether because of her presence.

Following the incident, the US Center for SafeSport intervened, resulting in the transgender athlete never participating in rowing for either the male or female teams again.

Communication was sent to USRowing from reportedly multiple parents of the club's female students, who asserted that the girls were pressured into staying quiet about the situation, as per the allegations.

Students' parents asserted that during their game trips, a girl had to share a room with their transgender teammate despite allegedly not being comfortable.

The report read:

"The rowing team also required the male athlete to room with them on trips. The girls spoke to us about quitting rowing because of the intimidation of being forced to be in a hotel room alone with a male."