$6 million former Nickelodeon star reveals Dennis Rodman's bizarre relationship counselling session for married couple

Any time a Dennis Rodman story makes the rounds on the internet, fans are treated to bizarre plots involving his eccentric character beats. This week, a former child star shared a Rodman anecdote that may or may not have delved into true crime.On Monday's episode of the &quot;Good Guys Podcast,&quot; ex-Nickelodeon actor Josh Peck opened up on his first social media interaction with the Baketball Hall of Fame inductee and how it led to a deal involving their respective podcasts.&quot;I don't how we connected on Instagram, but all I remember is getting a DM from him with the alien face emoji,&quot; Peck recalled. &quot;He wrote, 'I. Want. You. On. My. Podcast.'...So I write, &quot;I'll do yours if you do mine.'&quot; [Timestamp - 0:10]Peck, whose net worth is $6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, went on to play the role of &quot;relationship expert&quot; on a recording of Rodman's podcast. In this recording, Peck and Rodman supposedly offered counseling to a couple who were apparently involved in a questionable situation.&quot;She says, I really want to feminize my husband and he refuses to...So, I want to let him know today that, every night when I give him a foot rub, I've been doing it with estrogen cream,&quot; Peck narrated. [Timestamp - 3:33]Peck and his podcast co-host Ben Soffer both agreed that the situation described was potentially a crime, as it supposedly involved someone &quot;dosing&quot; another individual with drugs without that person's consent.The former &quot;Drake and Josh&quot; actor went on to recount that, while he posted the podcast that he eventually recorded with Rodman, the NBA legend did not release the episode featuring the &quot;counselling session.&quot;&quot;I look at myself more like Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix&quot;: Dennis Rodman compares personal fashion style to ensemble of iconic rock starsAnother attention-grabbing aspect of Rodman's NBA career was his fashion choices. In a clip posted by the Chicago Bulls' official X account, Rodman spoke about his inspiration for his avant-garde appearance of years past.&quot;I look myself more as Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, people that went in their closet and said, the hell with it,&quot; Rodman said in the clip. &quot;Pink and orange go together, right? People say, hell no. Try it on. You're going to say, hell yeah.&quot;Rodman also credited his Bulls stint in the late 90s for giving him an opportunity to try out bold fashion styles.