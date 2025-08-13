  • home icon
$6 million former Nickelodeon star reveals Dennis Rodman's bizarre relationship counselling session for married couple

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Aug 13, 2025 02:08 GMT
Josh Peck recalls a bizarre encounter with Dennis Rodman. Credit: Peck/IG, Rodman/IG

Any time a Dennis Rodman story makes the rounds on the internet, fans are treated to bizarre plots involving his eccentric character beats. This week, a former child star shared a Rodman anecdote that may or may not have delved into true crime.

On Monday's episode of the "Good Guys Podcast," ex-Nickelodeon actor Josh Peck opened up on his first social media interaction with the Baketball Hall of Fame inductee and how it led to a deal involving their respective podcasts.

"I don't how we connected on Instagram, but all I remember is getting a DM from him with the alien face emoji," Peck recalled. "He wrote, 'I. Want. You. On. My. Podcast.'...So I write, "I'll do yours if you do mine.'" [Timestamp - 0:10]
Peck, whose net worth is $6 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, went on to play the role of "relationship expert" on a recording of Rodman's podcast. In this recording, Peck and Rodman supposedly offered counseling to a couple who were apparently involved in a questionable situation.

"She says, I really want to feminize my husband and he refuses to...So, I want to let him know today that, every night when I give him a foot rub, I've been doing it with estrogen cream," Peck narrated. [Timestamp - 3:33]
Peck and his podcast co-host Ben Soffer both agreed that the situation described was potentially a crime, as it supposedly involved someone "dosing" another individual with drugs without that person's consent.

The former "Drake and Josh" actor went on to recount that, while he posted the podcast that he eventually recorded with Rodman, the NBA legend did not release the episode featuring the "counselling session."

Another attention-grabbing aspect of Rodman's NBA career was his fashion choices. In a clip posted by the Chicago Bulls' official X account, Rodman spoke about his inspiration for his avant-garde appearance of years past.

"I look myself more as Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, people that went in their closet and said, the hell with it," Rodman said in the clip. "Pink and orange go together, right? People say, hell no. Try it on. You're going to say, hell yeah."

Rodman also credited his Bulls stint in the late 90s for giving him an opportunity to try out bold fashion styles.

