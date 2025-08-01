6 months after shocking trade, Anthony Davis looks to cut all ties with LA by listing $40,000,000 mansion for sale

All-Star big man Anthony Davis is moving on from his chapter with the LA Lakers. According to TMZ, Davis is putting his Los Angeles home up for sale. Thursday's report revealed that the mansion is valued at $39.9 million. The property in Bel Air Crest features eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 17,254 square feet of space.Other features include an elevator, theater, game room with a wet bar and wine cellar, home gym, barber shop and a separate lounge. The mansion is also great for anyone looking to stay fit, as it has a tennis court, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, cabanas, an outdoor chef's kitchen and a batting cage.During the first half of the 2024-25 NBA season, Davis was still living in the property. However, he was part of arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history as he was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks.Even after he was traded to Dallas, he still had his mansion in LA. However, it seems as though Anthony Davis is moving on from his chapter in California, as he's part of the future of the Texas-based team.Although it was an unexpected breakup, Lakers fans will remember the legacy that Davis left. He was part of the 2020 roster that won the NBA championship against the Miami Heat in the NBA Bubble. He was also a three-time All-Star with the organization and helped the team win the first In-Season Tournament.Anthony Davis' history with D'Angelo Russell is the reason for the Mavericks' signingOne of the players added to the Mavericks roster was D'Angelo Russell. The reason for this was to address the hole in the starting point guard spot after Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL last season. Before deciding on Russell, Dallas looked at other options.Veteran star Chris Paul was one of the guards that the front office took into consideration. However, they ultimately settled for Russell, the reason being that he had previously played with Anthony Davis with the Lakers.&quot;There is a belief in Dallas that Russell, in addition to leading the Mavericks’ efforts to cope without the injured Kyrie Irving, will find it easier to carve out a supplementary role when Irving is back playing after rehabbing from his ACL tear,&quot; NBA insider Marc Stein wrote.&quot;Dallas is also said to see him as a better fit alongside star big man Anthony Davis after Davis and Russell just played together with the Lakers,&quot; he added.Together, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell are reunited. They won't take time to develop chemistry since they already have history playing alongside each other.