"6 more months they'll be saying he's 11 feet" - Fans shocked as insider claims Victor Wembanyama could be 7'7 after Boban Marjanovic admission

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 15, 2025 03:25 GMT
Fans shocked as insider claims Victor Wembanyama could be 7
Fans shocked as insider claims Victor Wembanyama could be 7'7 after Boban Marjanovic admission. (Photo: IMAGN)

Victor Wembanyama didn't just add muscles in the offseason, but he apparently grew taller. Former NBA player Boban Marjanovic confirmed that the San Antonio Spurs star is taller than he is, while NBA insider Brian Windhorst took it a step further. The comments led to social media freaking out over Wemby's continuous physical growth.

Marjanovic is officially listed as 7-foot-4, but he told ESPN's "NBA Today" that he was looking up at Wembanyama when they met. He doesn't believe the star's first listed height of 7-foot-3. The Spurs caved in to the suspicions and listed him as 7-foot-5 to start the season, bumping his weight to 235 pounds as well.

Windhorst thought that Wembanyama was around 7-foot-5 when he entered the NBA, and he's probably approaching the height of 7-foot-7. There are only two players in history to be at that height: Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol.

"He was listed at 7'3" as a rookie, but that was a lie," Windhorst said. "He was not 7'3. I believe he was actually about 7'5. He's now listed at 7'5. Boban, I think he might be approaching 7'7" unofficially."

At just 21 years old, Victor Wembanyama might not be done growing. Fans are in disbelief about Wembanyama's possible true height. Some joked about it, while others are in awe at how physically gifted the 7-foot-5 big man is.

Here are some of the comments.

While there are fears about Victor Wembanyama's health due to the history of other players his size, the San Antonio Spurs have assembled the best team to take care of him. Wembanyama has also developed a routine to keep his flexibility and strength at a maximum.

Victor Wembanyama thinks he could be the next face of the NBA

Victor Wembanyama thinks he could be the next face of the NBA. (Photo: IMAGN)
Victor Wembanyama thinks he could be the next face of the NBA. (Photo: IMAGN)

At 40 years old, LeBron James is still the face of the NBA. He's closer to retirement than ever, and there seems to be no heir apparent for him to take the league to the next level.

Zion Williamson was initially touted to be the next face, but he's too injury-prone. Anthony Edwards has all the qualities on the court, but he's off-the-court stuff might not be suited for press relations.

Speaking on Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" show, Victor Wembanyama believes he could be the next face of the NBA.

"Of course, and I think eventually there's just one face of the NBA," Wembanyama said. "It's definitely there, yes."

If Wemby can stay healthy for the majority of his career, there's no denying that he could lead the next generation of NBA players.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

