6 NBA players with 20 trillion in playoff game as Bucks' Kyle Kuzma joins infamous list

Generally, NBA players love it when they join exclusive lists that are based on remarkable numbers. However, there are certain lists that nobody really wants be a part of, as these lists are based on stat lines that show little productivity.

Ad

Following the Milwaukee Bucks' 117-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers in their Round 1 series opener on Saturday, Kyle Kuzma landed in some dubious company. With his stat line in Game 1, Kuzma joined a list of NBA players with a "20 trillion" in playoff game.

The term "20 trillion" refers to a stat line in which a player logged at least 20 minutes and registered zero counting stats. This includes zero conversions in all types of shot attempts (2-pt FG, 3-pt FG, FT), which means zero points. A 20 trillion can also entail a zero in the following: rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and turnovers.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the history of the NBA playoffs, only six players have logged this unfortunate record.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Maurice Lucas

Ad

Maurice Lucas was a five-time All-Star who won an NBA championship with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977. By 1986, Lucas was already a member of the LA Lakers. In Game 4 of the Lakers' Western Conference Final matchup against the Houston Rockets, Lucas had just two turnovers and nothing else to show in 21 minutes of action.

Michael Cage

Ad

In 1993, the 6-foot-9 Michael Cage was a member of the Seattle SuperSonics. That year, Cage logged just one turnover and four personal fouls in Game 4 of the Sonics' first-round series against the Utah Jazz.

Brent Barry

Ad

Brent Barry won the first of his two NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005. In the lead-up to this title conquest, Barry logged a 20 trillion. He played 22 minutes and logged only a personal foul in Game 5 of the Spurs' second-round series against the Seattle SuperSonics.

Bruce Bowen

Ad

Bruce Bowen was another key piece of the Spurs team that made its mark in the 2000s. In 2008, Bowen played 20 minutes in Game 4 of the Spurs' first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. Usually a more prolific 3-and-D player, Bowen logged just one personal foul in this game.

Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Ad

Prior to his stint as Golden State Warriors GM, Mike Dunleavy Jr. played for six teams across 15 seasons. In 2015, he played for the Chicago Bulls as they took on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Dunleavy had a 20 trillion in Game 5 of that series as he played 21 minutes and tallied one turnover and four personal fouls.

Kyle Kuzma

The latest entry into the 20 trillion list is Kyle Kuzma. On Saturday, Kuzma played 21 minutes but had just two personal fouls to show for his efforts in Game 1 of the Bucks-Pacers series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More