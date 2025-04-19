6 NBA players with 20 trillion in playoff game as Bucks' Kyle Kuzma joins infamous list

Generally, NBA players love it when they join exclusive lists that are based on remarkable numbers. However, there are certain lists that nobody really wants be a part of, as these lists are based on stat lines that show little productivity.
Following the Milwaukee Bucks' 117-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers in their Round 1 series opener on Saturday, Kyle Kuzma landed in some dubious company. With his stat line in Game 1, Kuzma joined a list of NBA players with a "20 trillion" in playoff game.
The term "20 trillion" refers to a stat line in which a player logged at least 20 minutes and registered zero counting stats. This includes zero conversions in all types of shot attempts (2-pt FG, 3-pt FG, FT), which means zero points. A 20 trillion can also entail a zero in the following: rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and turnovers.
In the history of the NBA playoffs, only six players have logged this unfortunate record.
Maurice Lucas
Maurice Lucas was a five-time All-Star who won an NBA championship with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977. By 1986, Lucas was already a member of the LA Lakers. In Game 4 of the Lakers' Western Conference Final matchup against the Houston Rockets, Lucas had just two turnovers and nothing else to show in 21 minutes of action.
Michael Cage
In 1993, the 6-foot-9 Michael Cage was a member of the Seattle SuperSonics. That year, Cage logged just one turnover and four personal fouls in Game 4 of the Sonics' first-round series against the Utah Jazz.
Brent Barry
Brent Barry won the first of his two NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005. In the lead-up to this title conquest, Barry logged a 20 trillion. He played 22 minutes and logged only a personal foul in Game 5 of the Spurs' second-round series against the Seattle SuperSonics.
Bruce Bowen
Bruce Bowen was another key piece of the Spurs team that made its mark in the 2000s. In 2008, Bowen played 20 minutes in Game 4 of the Spurs' first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. Usually a more prolific 3-and-D player, Bowen logged just one personal foul in this game.
Mike Dunleavy Jr.
Prior to his stint as Golden State Warriors GM, Mike Dunleavy Jr. played for six teams across 15 seasons. In 2015, he played for the Chicago Bulls as they took on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Dunleavy had a 20 trillion in Game 5 of that series as he played 21 minutes and tallied one turnover and four personal fouls.
Kyle Kuzma
The latest entry into the 20 trillion list is Kyle Kuzma. On Saturday, Kuzma played 21 minutes but had just two personal fouls to show for his efforts in Game 1 of the Bucks-Pacers series.
