$60,000,000 ex-NBA star makes feelings known on LaMelo Ball’s All-Star reserve case

Despite being the top vote-getter in fan returns for the All-Star Game, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball wasn't selected as a starter.

In his place, New York Knicks PG Jalen Brunson and Cleveland Cavaliers SG Donovan Mitchell will get the nod as the starting backcourt.

Of course, both of those players are playing for contending teams, so even if Ball is putting up 29.0 points and 7.5 assists per game, that wasn't enough to get the selection.

Now, he can only hope to make the game as a reserve or as an injury replacement.

Nevertheless, former NBA player Chandler Parsons, who's currently valued at $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, doubted he would even make the team at all:

"It's gonna be interesting to see if LaMelo Ball makes it as a reserve, to be honest with you," Parsons said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "Because you look at the guards in the East and look at Tyler Herro, Cade Cunningham, Dame Lillard, like these guys, they're in. So, I don't know (if) I've seen a guy with so many votes as a starter that might not get in at all."

One could make a case for other players being more deserving because of their team's record, and there's clearly a surplus of talent in the NBA. Even so, it's not like Ball can win on his own, either.

LaMelo Ball might need a change of scenery

This potential snub sheds more light on one of the main concerns for small-market teams. Even if their players are balling out, they don't seem to get the respect they've earned.

The Hornets are, once again, one of the bottom-feeding teams in the Eastern Conference, so LaMelo Ball's impressive numbers have been futile.

That's often what leads unique talents, such as Ball, to pursue other opportunities and greener grass somewhere else.

Even so, according to Spotrac, he's still tied to the organization for the long run, as he's currently in the first year of his rookie contract extension.

Ball signed a five-year deal that runs through his age-27 season. He's making $203 million for his services, but it might be a while before the Hornets are a playoff-caliber team.

It's never easy to trade a player with so many years and money left on his contract, but if Ball grows tired of the situation in Charlotte, there could be problems.

