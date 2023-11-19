"69? I like that number": Giannis Antetokounmpo casually displays bawdy humor during media session

Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly loves to keep things light when he's off the court. Be it his 'dad jokes' or sarcastic philosophical speeches. Not many can match his funny persona in the NBA. Antetokounmpo's humor isn't just limited to that, though.

The 'Greek Freak' isn't shy to pass a bawdy remark whenever he gets the chance. He took that shot during the Milwaukee Bucks' post-game interview session after their impressive 132-125 comeback win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. While talking about the number of games left in the season, Antetokounmpo said:

"Come on, man. We got 69 more games. 69? I like that number. I like that number. 69, huh?"

Antetokounmpo hasn't hesitated to make these kinds of jokes with his wife around, either. During an Instagram Live session in 2018, Antetokounmpo hilariously embarrassed his wife with his raunchy humor. He once showed his fans an intimate gift his wife gave him. One fan pointed that out, reacting to the '69' joke.

"He can be a freak on the court and on the sheets," Giannis Antetokounmpo joked in the video.

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 40 in win over Dallas Mavericks

In a star-studded game with Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo was seemingly the best player on the floor on Saturday between the Bucks and Mavericks. All four players played out of their skins.

Doncic had 35 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists on 57.7 shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range. Irving had 39 points, four rebounds and six assists on 55.2% shooting. Lillard tallied 27 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 40 points. He also had 15 rebounds and seven assists while shooting a clinical 69.2%. Antetokounmpo made the most of his ability to get downhill and attack, which helped him score at will and find the shooters on the perimeter.

He was crucial in running the Bucks' offensive schemes efficiently while maintaining his execution on defense. It proved critical in the fourth quarter as the former DPOY tallied 15 points, six rebounds and two assists in that frame.

The Bucks only had six turnovers during the contest, while they shot 17-of-45 from deep. They made six triples in the final 12 minutes, helping them overturn the seven-point deficit to start the fourth.

The Bucks have recorded four wins on the bounce, improving to 9-4 for the season. They are third in the Eastern Conference standings.