$6m worth rapper Cam'Ron leads petition to get former Warriors HC Mark Jackson back to the NBA coaching sideline

The NBA features some of the best coaches in the game of basketball from the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra to 2023 Coach of the Year Mark Daigneault. However, there are also former coaches that some fans would more than like to see make a return to the league, such as former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson. Interestingly, rapper Cam'Ron has already set up a petition to get Jackson back.

During an episode of his "It Is What It Is" podcast with rapper Mase, $6 million worth Cam'Ron (Celebrity Net Worth) urged NBA fans and his listeners to head to the Instagram page itiswhatitis_talk to access the petition page for getting Mark Jackson back on the NBA coaching sidelines.

"As a matter of fact, it's already up," Cam'Ron said. "Go to the itiswhatitis_talk page. We want Mark Jackson at least to get a meeting with the team, if nothing else. The petition is up already. I believe we have close to 400 signatures ... Hit the link in the bio if you want to see Mark Jackson potentially back in the NBA. We appreciate you."

Originally, Jackson was hired to be the head coach of the Golden State Warriors back on Jun. 6, 2011, where he lasted three seasons with the organization. However, his tenure came to a close on May 6, 2014, as the team's front office wanted to head in a different direction after another playoff exit.

Mark Jackson on possible return to the NBA as a head coach

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Mark Jackson made sure to let the league know that he is more than ready to return as a head coach, for whichever team that may be.

"I got my phone on, so I'm more than available," Jackson said. "They know how to find me. I look forward to that day."

During his first season as head coach of the Warriors, the team finished 13th (23-43 record) in the Western Conference. However, Jackson had them prepared for an improved 2012-13 season when they finished as the sixth seed (47-35 record) due to some strong defensive philosophies and the continuous rise of Stephen Curry.

The team reached the NBA Playoffs, where they beat the Denver Nuggets in the first round, eliminating them in five games. However, their playoff run came to an end at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, which lasted six games.

In his final campaign as Warriors head coach, Mark Jackson led the team to another 50+ win season into the postseason, where they unfortunately got sent home in seven games by the LA Clippers in the first round.