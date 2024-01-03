7'4 Victor Wembanyama throws shade at 6’2 Ja Morant by calling him ‘very, very small’ after Grizzlies-Spurs matchup

On Tuesday night, Victor Wembanyama faced off against Ja Morant for the first time in his career. After the matchup, the surging rookie shared his thoughts on the major difference between the two of them.

Heading into the 2023 draft, Victor Wembanyama's height is one of the main things that made him such an interesting prospect. Standing at 7-foot-4, he is capable of playing anywhere on the floor. In contrast, Morant is one of the smaller stars in the league at 6-foot-2.

When speaking to reporters after the game, Wembanyama shared his thoughts on Morant. While he admitted he's a great player, he started off by talking about how small he is.

"Of course, a good player. Very, very small, so it's hard to catch up on him, and very fast," Wembanyama said. "Yeah, it's just another great player that I see every night now in the NBA. Everyone's got a franchise player like this who's causing problems."

Wembanyama finished the game with 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. However, it was not enough to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant and company ended up walking away with a 106-98 victory.

Ja Morant got the best of Victor Wembanyama

Ja Morant might be considered a smaller guard, but he makes up for it with his leaping ability. Victor Wembanyama saw this first hand during their matchup on Tuesday.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies executed a pick-and-roll to get Wembanyama switched on to Morant. After breaking down his defender, the All-Star guard drove to the basket and ended up dunking on rookie big man. Wembanyama outstretched his arm to slow down Morant, but it wasn't enough to stop the hyper-athletic guard.

Morant was big for the Grizzlies in their win over the San Antonio Spurs. He finished the night with a double-double, posting a team-high 26 points and 10 assists.

While Morant was suspended, the Grizzlies struggled to stay afloat. That said, the franchise star has hit the ground running in hopes of turning their season around. In the eight games since Morant returned, the Grizzlies have a record of 5-3.

In his first handful of games this season, Morant is playing a superstar level. Despite missing the first two months of the year, he picked up right where he left off last season production-wise. Through his first seven games, Morant is averaging 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists.