$7 bn brand drops fiery quote on perfectly framed Luka Doncic's bucket over Anthony Davis

After the shocking trade in early February, Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis finally shared the same floor on Wednesday. Midway through the first quarter, the point guard hunted for a switch in the perimeter, forcing Davis to face the player he was traded for. After a between-the-legs dribble, the Slovenian drove right before hitting a step-back triple.

The Jordan brand, which Sportico reported in January 2024 to be worth $7 billion, captured the sequence and reacted on Instagram:

“It’s nothing personal. It’s just business.”

The Jordan brand reacts to Luka Doncic's 45-point night and jumper over Anthony Davis on Wednesday. [photo: @jumpman/IG]

The lead up to Luka Doncic’s return to Dallas as a member of the Lakers was a deeply personal one. After helping his new team beat the Mavs roughly three weeks following the trade, Doncic told reporters that closure would take time.

On Wednesday, he entered the American Airlines Center for the first time as an opposing player. He sat alone on the bench during the pre-game ceremony with tears in his eyes as the Mavericks gave him a video tribute. The fans hardly stopped cheering when clips of his legendary exploits in Dallas came on.

Once the game started, Luka Doncic was all business. He had 14 points in the first quarter and finished with 31 in the first half. Doncic had all the answers to everything his former coach, Jason Kidd, threw at him. The Mavs’ “Pravi MVP” went wherever he wanted to and hunted for mismatches whenever possible.

Anthony Davis is an elite defender but Doncic has been facing the best since his rookie year in the NBA. A nifty move gave him separation before draining a 3-pointer that the Jumpman brand reacted to on Instagram.

Luka Doncic had more points in the first half than Anthony Davis and Max Christie combined in the entire game

After a 14-point first quarter, Luka Doncic sustained his sizzling-hot form in the second quarter. He got a standing ovation at the end of both quarters, a nod by the fans to his impressive display during an emotional night.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis finished the game with 13 points while Max Christie, the other player thrown into the trade, contributed 11 points. AD and Christie also impacted the game on the other end but it was not lost on the fans how Doncic decisively won the scoring battle.

After the game, Doncic shared a heartwarming hug with Davis, who he called “amazing” in the postgame conference.

