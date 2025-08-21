7-foot-5 former Mavericks player makes history by smashing world record in another sport

Former Dallas Mavericks player Pavel Podkolzin made history on Tuesday after swapping his basketball shoes for soccer cleats. Podkolzin became the world's tallest player to ever play in an official soccer game.

The 40-year-old started as a center forward for Amkal Moscow in their second round Russian Cup game against Kaluga. Standing at 7-foot-5, the former Mavericks player was far taller than any other player on the soccer field.

Podkolzin began his NBA career in 2004 after the Utah Jazz drafted him with the 21st pick. However, he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks shortly after getting drafted.

Basketball is a sport where having a tall build gives a player a natural advantage over their opponents. The former Mavs player was expected to have a successful career in the league, given his height advantage over other players.

Unfortunately, Podkolzin failed to get his career going on the NBA hardwood. He played only six games with an average game time of 4.7 minutes. In those limited games, the former Mavs big man averaged 0.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

After a short stint in Dallas, the Mavericks waived him in 2006, sending him to play for the Fort Worth Flyers in the NBA Development League. Later, he moved out of the U.S. and played overseas before trying his luck in soccer.

Former Mavericks player Pavel Podkolzin reveals how he ended up on a soccer pitch

During his soccer debut on Tuesday, Pavel Podkolzin came close to scoring his first official goal in the sport. He received the ball in the goalkeeper's box, but unfortunately, he was unable to finish the chance.

Postgame, the former Mavericks player revealed to the media how he got his break for Amkal Moscow.

"It’s a great opportunity to be in this sport," Podkolzin said. "Our President, who used to play in the same team in basketball, called me and now you see me, in a soccer team in the cup. I don’t know what else to say... it’s great weather, it’s a great city and a great team, thanks to my teammates."

Later, the 7-foot-5 star greeted his fans and his former teammates from Dallas before saying that he is currently fully focused on playing soccer in his homeland. German footballer Simon Jorgensen (6-foot-10.5) held the record for the tallest player in soccer before Podolkzi.

