7× NBA All-Star Scottie Pippen shares accumulation call for Bitcoin investors after claiming he receives subliminal advice from Satoshi

Scottie Pippen has been lately focused on investing in Bitcoin. The NBA legend has been actively making posts on social media and inspiring his fans and followers to invest in the cryptocurrency. He has even said that investing in Bitcoin results in fewer problems in life.

One of Pippen's latest posts about accumulation of Bitcoin came on Thursday, Feb. 27. In his post on X, Pippen posted a meme shat showed people in a big queue to buy Bitcoin at $109K. However, the left side of the meme showed no single person buying the cryptocurrency for $80K.

The message was simple: People shouldn't wait for the last moment to buy Bitcoin.

"You don’t wait until the fourth quarter to start scoring. Bitcoin,” Pippen posted.

According to investing.com, Pippen has previously claimed that Satoshi (Bitcoin's anonymous developer) himself “talked to him in his dream," and even gets advice from him. On Feb. 23, Pippen also uploaded a hilarious meme about Satoshi.

The cryptocurrency went down by 8% in the last 24 hours and went from $86,625 to $79,050. However, it has again started regaining and has now reached $84,167.99.

Scottie Pippen claims Michael Jordan was a "horrible" player before his arrival

Michael Jordan's six NBA titles could never be mentioned without Scottie Pippen. The Jordan-Pippen duo is considered arguably the greatest duo in the NBA history as they continued their domination on the biggest stage of the competition.

While Jordan and Pippen were great teammates, they never shared a great friendship off the basketball court. However, since the release of "The Last Dance," the Pippen-Jordan relationship has taken a big hit and it reached a new low in 2023.

In a conversation with Stacey King on "Gimme the Hot Sauce" podcast, Pippen claimed that MJ was a horrible player before he became his teammate.

"Our game is a team game, and one player can't do it," Scottie Pippen said. "I've seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls. You guys have seen him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. It was all 1-on-1, shooting bad shots. And all of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was."

Jordan is still considered arguably the greatest competitor in NBA history. But Scottie Pippen shockingly claimed that his teammate was never focused on winning for the team and only wanted to win scoring titles.

"He was a player that, really, winning wasn't at the top of his category," Pippen added. "It was scoring. He was going after scoring titles."

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan won six titles together. Jordan won 10 scoring titles in his career.

