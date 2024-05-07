74th National Junior Basketball Championship to begin in Indore on May 8

The 74th edition of the National Junior Basketball Championship is scheduled to take place at the Emerald Heights International School in Indore from May 8-14.

A total of 27 boys' teams and 25 girls' teams will compete at the 74th National Junior Basketball Championship from Wednesday (May 8).

The 27 boys' teams are drawn in six groups. Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, Kerala, and Delhi form Group A, while Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha are pitted in Group B of the competition.

Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal are drawn in Group C, while Maharashtra, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, and Telangana will compete in Group D.

Group E comprises Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Pondicherry. Meanwhile, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Manipur, and Meghalaya will compete in Group F of the boys competition.

Meanwhile, the 25 girls' teams are also drawn across six groups. Defending champions Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka will compete in Group A.

Group B consists of Punjab, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, while Group C includes Haryana, Goa, and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, and West Bengal are pitted in Group D of the competition. Meanwhile, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand are drawn in Group E of the competition.

Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Pondicherry will compete in Group F of the girl's competition at the 74th National Junior Basketball Championship.

National Junior Basketball Championship: Who are the defending champions?

Uttar Pradesh won the trophy in the boys' event, while Tamil Nadu are the defending champions in the girls' event. Both states won the titles in their respective events at the 73rd National Junior Basketball Championship last year.

Both teams will look to defend their titles when they take on the field in Indore from Wednesday onwards.