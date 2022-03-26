“75 years old, and to have the mindset that ‘I’m going to defer to these kids’…..it’s a big thing” - Stephen A. Smith on Coach K’s role in Duke’s win over Texas Tech

Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils are quickly starting to make noise with their impressive play throughout the NCAA tournament. After ending the regular season with a pair of disappointing performances, many wondered if Duke could get back on track in time for March Madness. So far, it looks like the Blue Devils team that many believe could be a force in the college basketball world.

After last night's impressive victory over Texas Tech, the Blue Devils are heading to the Elite Eight. That's where they will face another tough opponent in the Arkansas Razorbacks, who just upset the number one seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Last night's game was more than impressive. Mike Krzyzewski looked to trust his young team down the stretch with a number of different defensive assignments. Duke's overall youth of the roster was a popular hesitation by some heading into the tournament, but the team has quickly started to mature at the perfect time of the year.

Speaking today on ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith praised Krzyzewski for his ability to trust his players in crunch time.

"75 years old, and to have the mindset that ‘I’m going to defer to these kids’…it’s a big thing”

Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils continue to impress

Mike Krzyzewski and freshman standout Paolo Banchero

After three straight victories in March Madness, the Blue Devils continue to impress with their play throughout the NCAA tournament. It looks as if all of the pieces are finally starting to come together for Coach K.

The Blue Devils are suddenly looking like a legit threat to make a run towards the National Championship. The next challenge for the team will be going toe-to-toe against one of the most underrated teams in the country in the Arkansas Razorbacks.

If Duke can pull off another impressive victory, it would send them to the Final Four. That will surely feature plenty of storylines surrounding the final season for legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Huge night for Paolo Banchero leading Duke to the Elite 8 vs the best defense in college basketball. Showed all his skill and talent with some tremendous drives, passes and shots from all over the floor. Was in attack mode down the stretch. Looked like the No. 1 pick in the draft Huge night for Paolo Banchero leading Duke to the Elite 8 vs the best defense in college basketball. Showed all his skill and talent with some tremendous drives, passes and shots from all over the floor. Was in attack mode down the stretch. Looked like the No. 1 pick in the draft https://t.co/vJNUwk5gR1

One of the biggest storylines as of late for the Blue Devils has been the sensational play of star freshman Paolo Banchero.

Since coming into the year as one of the top players out of high school, Banchero has set the basketball world on fire with his tantalizing talent. At 6'10", 250 pounds, the versatile forward has started to look like one of the best players in the tournament and has the team rolling on all cylinders.

If Banchero can continue to take his game to another level, there's a chance that Coach K could find himself coaching in another Final Four.

