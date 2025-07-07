  • home icon
  • "$75M a year to not make the playoffs" - NBA fans go wild as Devin Booker could be nearing massive $150M extension with Suns

"$75M a year to not make the playoffs" - NBA fans go wild as Devin Booker could be nearing massive $150M extension with Suns

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Jul 07, 2025 02:03 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker - Source: Imagn

Devin Booker looks set to stick around with the Phoenix Suns a little longer as he appears to be close to signing a two-year extension worth $150 million. The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin had initially broken the news that Booker had signed on Sunday, but the story was subsequently pulled from the site.

Still, the CantGuardBook X account posted the report of Booker's extension.

Fans quickly reacted to Rankin's report on Booker's extension. Here's what they said on X:

"$75M a year to not make the playoffs"
"$75M for a not even top 20 player with no championship omg," one wrote.
"Suns owner: “You’ll be our star attraction, you’ll sign autographs all day. And every game you’ll lose”," another wrote.

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Congrats Devin Booker! Get that bag! 🐐"
"Our goat is staying home 😎🧡🌞🟣🍾," another wrote.
"Suns really said "stay put, king"," another wrote.
Suns discussing Bradley Beal buyout amid potential Devin Booker deal

While Devin Booker is nearing a deal to lock him in for two more years with the Suns, the team is reportedly discussing a potential buyout with Bradley Beal.

On Saturday, Suns insider John Gambadoro tweeted that he expects a resolution to the Beal situation "in the next 24-48 hours."

Beal still has two more years and $110.8 million on his deal, which also includes a no-trade clause.

The Suns traded for Beal in June 2023. However, the three-time All-Star has had a disappointing time in Phoenix, averaging 17.6 points over two seasons.

The Suns finished 36-46 last season as they failed to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019-20.

They already made a big move this offseason as they traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in a historic seven-team deal.

With Beal possibly the next one to leave, Phoenix looks set to rebuild around Booker, who averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds last season. The new-look Suns squad includes Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and rookie Khaman Maluach, who all arrived in the Durant deal.

Edited by Brad Taningco
