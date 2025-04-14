76ers President Daryl Morey makes bold declaration about his and Nick Nurse’s future in Philly amid front office chaos in NBA

The Philadelphia 76ers' season has come to a close, with the team finishing in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with a disappointing 24-58 record. This season, which started with such promise, was a major letdown as superstars Joel Embiid and Paul George never got to play consistently for the team.

However, despite the disappointing campaign, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey remains confident about both his and head coach Nick Nurse's future in the organization.

"Coach Nurse and myself will be back," Morey said after the team's season-ending 122-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Morey's confident declaration comes amid major shakeups in the NBA over the last few weeks of the regular season. The Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins amid a poor run of results. Meanwhile, the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets fired both head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with just a few games left in the regular season.

Jenkins has emerged as a rumored replacement for Nurse in recent weeks, but after Morey's comment about his and Nurse's future, it remains to be seen if that move will come to fruition.

76ers President Daryl Morey looks forward to next season

With Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey declaring that he and head coach Nick Nurse are going to stay for next season, they are now looking forward to what they can do next year. The Sixers' 2024-25 season was a huge disappointment and Morey would like to bounce back.

"Obviously a tough season ... not where we expected to be," Morey said. "We expect more. We really feel for the fans who put their heart and soul into this team, and we know we've let you down," Morey said.

"Ownership gave us the resources to make aggressive moves this offseason to put a championship roster around Joel (Embiid) and Tyrese (Maxey) and sometimes those aggressive moves don't initially work out, but we feel good about (them)."

Morey believes that a team with MVP-level talent needs to make aggressive moves to improve. He also stressed that the team's roster needs to get younger and deeper, as well as have healthy stars, heading into the playoffs.

