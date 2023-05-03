76ers vs Celtics injury report: Game 2 Eastern Conference Semi-finals (May 3, 2023)

76ers vs Celtics Game 2 is slated for Tuesday night, and it surely won't disappoint. Following a masterclass performance from James Harden, the Joel Embiid-less Philly squad was able to steal Game 1.

Looking at the injury report for 76ers vs Celtics, there is multiple big names for both sides. For Philly, Joel Embiid remains doubtful due to a right knee sprain. However, the newly crowned MVP recently stated that he plans to take the court after missing the previous matchup.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Embiid is indeed on track to return tonight in Game 2 vs. Celtics barring setbacks, sources tell @Stadium. After winning MVP last night, during a quick 76ers celebration, Joel Embiid turned to the team and said: "I'm back."

As for Boston, Jaylen Brown is listed as available with a facial fracture. Former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart also finds himself on the injury report. He is currently questionable due to a chest contusion.

Smart played 35 minutes in Game 1 and finished with a stat line of 12 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Brown was the Celtics' second-leading scorer in the nail-biting loss with 23 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.

What are the projected lineups for 76ers vs Celtics

Given that Joel Embiid intends to take the floor in Game 2, we could see a lineup change from both sides in 76ers vs Celtics. With the All-Star center making his return, Paul Reed will slide back to the second unit. Philly will then be back to their original starting lineup of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker and Embiid.

As for the Boston Celtics, we could see a change in their starting lineup. Seeing as they'll be going against Embiid in this game, they'll likely opt for size. Al Horford started at center in Game 1, but Robert Williams might take that spot in Game 2. Derrick White will likely move to the bench so Boston can start Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Horford and Williams.

Horford has had success defending Embiid in the past, so Boston could stick with their starting lineup from the previous game. That being said, the added size will be needed if they want to stop the Sixers star from having his way around the rim. Only time will tell on how the Celtics plan to respond to this news.

