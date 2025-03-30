7X NBA champ reacts in 2-words to Jack Flaherty reuniting with LA Dodgers for 2024 World Series ring distribution 

While the NBA regular season is coming to a close, the 2025 MLB campaign is just kicking. As teams look to start the year on a high note, one former player shined a light on a recent champion.

After being traded midway through last season, Jack Flaherty went on to win a World Series title with the LA Dodgers. Upon hitting the free agent market in the offseason, the veteran pitcher opted to return to the Detroit Tigers.

With the Tigers traveling to LA to start the year, Flaherty didn't have to wait long to get his ring from the Dodgers. Upon receiving it, longtime NBA forward Roberty Horry posted a congratulatory message for him.

"Congrats Champ"

Via @roberthorry7x on Instagram

During his 16 years in the league as a journeyman, Horry got to be part of numerous championship teams. When he retired in 2008, he finished with seven titles on his resumé. Horry captured first two championships with the Houston Rockets before going on to win five more with the LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

Horry wasn't a star player, but "Big Shot Bob" managed to deliver more than his fair share of playoff moments. His most iconic is his game-winner against the Sacramento Kings in the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

Horry went on to play in over 1,100 games in his career and averaged 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

NBA legend Magic Johnson reacts to LA Dodgers World Series win

Robert Horry was not the only person with ties to the NBA who reacted to the Dodgers' ring ceremony. LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson also made an elongated post after receiving his new hardware.

Since his playing days have ended, Magic has gone on to become a part-owner of numerous franchises across pro sports. Among the most notable is the Dodgers, which he invested in back in 2012. The basketball icon led the investment team that went on to buy the baseball franchise for $2 billion.

As one of the team's primary owners, Magic was among those to receive a ring after LA's World Series win. The NBA icon took to social media to show off his new accessory.

"The Dodger’s ring ceremony last night was off the charts! Anthony Anderson did a wonderful job hosting, and the rings are beautiful, next level, and big with a lot of bling"

The Dodgers' title victory last year added another ring to Magic's already impressive collection. During his 13-year run with the Lakers, he led to a championship on five different occasions.

Aside from the Dodgers, other teams Johnson holds ownership in include the Washington Commanders and LA Sparks.

