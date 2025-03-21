$8,000,000 rapper followed by Bronny James and Kyle Kuzma flexes courtside appearance for Bucks-Lakers

Australian rapper and singer-songwriter The Kid LAROI, followed by Bronny James and Kyle Kuzma on Instagram, attended the Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers matchup at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The rapper flexed his courtside appearance for the game with an Instagram story.

Ad

The Kid LAROI flexes his courtside appearance at Bucks-Lakers (Image: @thekidlaroi IG)

The Kid LAROI, who is worth $8 million per CelebrityNetWorth, also shared a snap of him being featured on the Lakers' big screen.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"the big eenscray adlay," the rapper wrote.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Kid LAROI shares a snap of his feature on the Lakers' big screen (Image: @thekidlaroi IG)

Thursday's matchup concluded with the short-handed LA Lakers suffering a 118-89 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ad

Bronny James led the Lakers' losing effort with his career-high 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block off the bench. The rookie also shot 7-of-10 from the field in under 30 minutes of playtime, becoming the youngest Laker to post those numbers since Magic Johnson in 1979.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to victory with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Kyle Kuzma added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists to the win.

Bronny James shares thoughts on viral play during Bucks-Lakers

During the postgame interview, Bronny James shared his thoughts on his viral first-half play against Giannis Antetokounmpo in the LA Lakers matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Ad

The play featured Bronny putting on nifty moves before an unsuccessful attempt to score over Antetokounmpo. The rookie claimed that the two-time DPOY may have fouled him during the play, which led to him being unable to finish at the rim.

"Yeah he's a much bigger guy than me so I just gotta find a way to get around him somehow," Bronny said. "I may have got fouled, that's up for argument, but, it is what it is, I tried to get me a bucket."

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly held Bronny's arm as he made his way to the basket. However, no foul was called for the play.

With the loss on Thursday, the LA Lakers slipped to the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 43-26 record. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks climbed to a 30-39 record to hold the fifth spot in the East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback