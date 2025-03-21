$8,000,000 rapper followed by Bronny James and Kyle Kuzma flexes courtside appearance for Bucks-Lakers

Australian rapper and singer-songwriter The Kid LAROI, followed by Bronny James and Kyle Kuzma on Instagram, attended the Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers matchup at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. The rapper flexed his courtside appearance for the game with an Instagram story.
The Kid LAROI, who is worth $8 million per CelebrityNetWorth, also shared a snap of him being featured on the Lakers' big screen.
"the big eenscray adlay," the rapper wrote.
Thursday's matchup concluded with the short-handed LA Lakers suffering a 118-89 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Bronny James led the Lakers' losing effort with his career-high 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block off the bench. The rookie also shot 7-of-10 from the field in under 30 minutes of playtime, becoming the youngest Laker to post those numbers since Magic Johnson in 1979.
Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to victory with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Kyle Kuzma added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists to the win.
Bronny James shares thoughts on viral play during Bucks-Lakers
During the postgame interview, Bronny James shared his thoughts on his viral first-half play against Giannis Antetokounmpo in the LA Lakers matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
The play featured Bronny putting on nifty moves before an unsuccessful attempt to score over Antetokounmpo. The rookie claimed that the two-time DPOY may have fouled him during the play, which led to him being unable to finish at the rim.
"Yeah he's a much bigger guy than me so I just gotta find a way to get around him somehow," Bronny said. "I may have got fouled, that's up for argument, but, it is what it is, I tried to get me a bucket."
Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly held Bronny's arm as he made his way to the basket. However, no foul was called for the play.
With the loss on Thursday, the LA Lakers slipped to the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 43-26 record. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks climbed to a 30-39 record to hold the fifth spot in the East.
