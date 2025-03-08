"8 more lbs to lose, then I’m on your a** all summer": Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele teases summer-ready physique in striking outfit

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, has taken social media by storm once again. The former "Basketball Wives of LA" star showed her stunning outfit and weight loss goal ahead of the summer.

In the video, she wore a bright pink sports top and matching leggings. She had long, curly black hair and took a clip herself in front of a mirror.

“I got about 8 more lbs to lose then I’m on your a** all summer. @fabletics," Draya Michele wrote on Friday.

Draya Michele/Instagram (image credit: instagram/drayamichele)

Michele welcomed a baby girl with Green in May and took her fans on a journey throughout the pregnancy on her Instagram account.

The couple faced criticism for their 17-year age gap; however, that hasn't dampened their relationship as Green got a tattoo of her name on his lower abdomen.

Draya Michele celebrated her 40th birthday on Jan. 25 which was another moment fans experienced their buzzing love. Green made a sweet gesture with a heartfelt message via Instagram along with a cozy picture of them.

Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele post that faced criticism during LA fires

Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele faced criticism for a Jan. 11 post that promoted an air purifier on Instagram. Her post came amid the period when Los Angeles experienced the devastating wildfire that ravaged more than 40,000 acres of land.

“I’m using the @sereniby_official air purifier to ensure that my kids and pets are breathing in fresh, double filtered air. The brand is now offering $200 off when you use my link in bio. There’s no price on peace of mind but having it is more valuable than most worldly things,” Draya captioned.

Draya was reportedly not paid for the post, according to Sereniby. The company disclosed that they were contacted by her team due to her genuine use of the product.

The fires affected much of Palisades County, with more than 23,000 acres of land affected. California Governor Gavin Newsom called the wildfires the worst disaster in US history when he spoke on NBC's "Meet the Press."

