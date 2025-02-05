$80,000,000 rapper Travis Scott gets manhandled by security during LeBron James and Lakers' blowout win against Clippers 

On Tuesday, LeBron James and the shorthanded LA Lakers dominated the LA Clippers 122-97. After the game, one of the biggest hip-hop artists had an awkward run-in with security.

The game was played at Intuit Dome and countless stars were present to see the battle of LA. Among those in attendance was rap star Travis Scott. The $80 million singer and producer (per Celebrity Net Worth) is known for hit songs like "SICKO MODE."

Scott was making his way to leave the venue. However, NBA security didn't recognize him and grabbed his arm to stop him. He eventually allowed the rap star to leave. Scott did not address the incident.

James had a strong all-around outing, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Other notable performers were Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, who each scored 20 points.

LeBron James has long history with Travis Scott

Travis Scott was likely in attendance on Tuesday for James Harden, as they have been good friends since his days with the Houston Rockets. He has also had more than his fair share of encounters with LeBron James.

In 2022, James hosted a party to celebrate his now-teammate Bronny James' 18th birthday. Among those who attended was Scott, who performed with a large group of people.

LeBron's biggest encounter with Scott was thanks to his former longtime friend and fellow rap star Drake. While performing in LA, the Toronto Raptors superfan brought out Scott as a surprise guest to perform "SICKO MODE." With the crowd already in hysteria, Drake brought out LeBron. At the time, he was gearing up for his first season as a member of the Lakers.

Scott being in attendance on Tuesday is nothing new for the Lakers and Clippers, as stars are constantly courtside at their home games. LeBron is already a big draw for the Lakers, but they are now arguably the hottest ticket in sports. Celebrities and fans are expected to fill Crypto.com Arena to see the 20-time all-star and Luka Doncic playing alongside each other.

