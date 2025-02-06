$800 million soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo wants to emulate LeBron James' unique achievement with son's help

LA Lakers forward LeBron James made history on October 22, 2024, when he became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game, alongside his son Bronny James, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to emulate James' achievement, hoping to one day play alongside his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. before retiring.

Cristiano Ronaldo, estimated to be worth $800 million per Celebrity Net Worth, said he has no plans to retire soon and hopes to extend his career to play alongside his son. The 40-year-old superstar made the comments in an interview with Canal 11 on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I would like it ... It's not something that keeps me up at night. We'll see. It's more in his hands than in mine. ... But I also don't see it as an obsession. He will follow his path, his trajectory. I will be a proud father, I will be proud of whatever he wants to do. If he plays, 'top'. If he doesn't play, we tried. At least his father tried hard. But it won't be a problem either, in my opinion.”

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 14-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., is currently developing his soccer skills with Al-Nassr's academy in Saudi Arabia. While it may seem unlikely, the possibility of the younger Ronaldo playing alongside his father is not entirely far-fetched, given the four-time Ballon d'Or winner's remarkable career longevity.

His longevity has been compared to that of LeBron James. Both stars are 40 and are still playing at the peak of their careers, each dominating their respective sports for over 22 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo has solidified his place in soccer history as the all-time leading scorer in men's international soccer with 135 goals. Meanwhile, in the NBA, LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record and continues to add to his tally, currently standing at 41,557 career points.

LeBron James' longevity impresses former NBA player

LeBron James has been in the league for 22 years and doesn't look like slowing down. His longevity has been praised by many, including former NBA player Grant Hill, who spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.

LeBron James moves the ball under pressure from Phoenix Suns forward Grant Hill at the US Airways Center. Cleveland defeated Phoenix 109-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“He takes care of his body and he works like he’s trying to make the team," Hill said. "He may not do it like he once did it, but he just knows how to get it done. He knows how to make the right reads, he picks and chooses his spots. It’s impressive what he’s done throughout his career with his longevity.”

LeBron James is still dominating the NBA in his 22nd season. This season he is averaging 24.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists as he continues to lead the fifth-seeded Lakers in the Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback