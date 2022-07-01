NBA Rumors: 8x All-Star unlikely to return to the LA Lakers

During an offseason that has become increasingly hectic, an eight-time All-Star appears unlikely to return to the LA Lakers. For a team in danger of losing multiple players, the loss could seriously hinder the team's chances next season.

Dwight Howard appears to be on his way out of Los Angeles, leaving behind fellow eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis and 18-time All-Star LeBron James. According to reports, Howard is "unlikely" to return to the team he helped to the 2020 NBA championship.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Dwight Howard is ‘unlikely’ to return to the Lakers, per @SeanDeveney Dwight Howard is ‘unlikely’ to return to the Lakers, per @SeanDeveney https://t.co/ylcewAa9Pt

While Howard's possible departure does not ruin the Lakers' chances of being successful next season, he was their best traditional center.

Davis avoids playing that role when he is healthy and has worked best as a significant power forward. Outside of Davis and Howard, Wenyen Gabriel is the only other center-type player on the team.

Beyond Davis and Gabriel, the Lakers would have to turn to play James at center again with Howard's departure. While James played center at times last season, it was far from the ideal lineup.

Given Davis's injury history and the inexperience of Wenyen Gabriel, the loss of Howard could be significant. Still, free agency is just beginning, and the Lakers could land another center.

As for Howard, the 36-year-old center could be a backup/rotational center option for several teams.

Future of the LA Lakers and Dwight Howard after Howard's likely departure

While Howard and the Lakers are heading towards a split, both could come out of this winners.

After the LA Lakers won their last championship, Dwight Howard was one of the players the team let walk in free agency. The fact that the team brought him back before means he could always return to Los Angeles again.

Still, it appears that Howard and the Lakers plan to separate for now.

For Howard, several teams could be in the mix, given his veteran presence and size. Any contenders that can afford to give minutes at the center position may be interested in him.

Brandon Jennings @Tuff__Crowd Dwight Howard is a great option for a contender Dwight Howard is a great option for a contender

Given that some teams could be having issues at center, Howard's market could fluctuate in time.

For the Lakers, the center market is beginning to look intriguing and could work out in their favor. If more chaos occurs in the next few days, theLakers could land a tremendous free agent center to help Davis.

Regardless of Davis' future role, bringing in another center to replace Howard is an intelligent move.

