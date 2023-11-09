$90 million worth Kyrie Irving's donation raises fund total to $807,000 for Kyle Kuzma's hometown Flint residents

Kyrie Irving recently made a contribution to Flint, Michigan, residents in their quest for clean drinking water. After raising awareness about severe problems with the city's water quality, residents were forced to take matters into their own hands. One of the projects aimed at getting clean water to Flint residents is led by 16-year-old Mari Copeny, who is aiming to raise $1 million on the Little Miss Flint Clean Water Fund "gofundme" platform.

Since Copeny was eight years old, she has been raising money and distributing clean water throughout the city. To date, she has been able to distribute an estimated 100 million bottles of water through her project, which provides residents with filters to ensure safe water.

This week, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving donated $50,000 to the GoFundMe page, pushing it within $200,000 of the $1 million goal. Kyrie Irving also donated the money in silence, rather than posting about it on social media. Fans noticed his donation among the other 23,516 that had been shared.

The move was very on-brand for Kyrie Irving, who has continued to quietly donate to GoFundMe accounts on a frequent basis. According to a NetsDaily article from December 21, 2022, at the time, Irving had donated at least $496,000 to various GoFundMe causes.

Although his focus has remained on winning another NBA title, Irving continues to make time to pay it forward and help others in need. As the NetsDaily account notes, many of Irving's contributions come during the holiday season.

Looking at Kyrie Irving's past charitable donations

Although Kyrie Irving has found himself in headlines on more than one occasion for controversial reasons, his GoFundMe donations have largely flown under the radar. Last year, in the five days leading up to Christmas, Irving had been the largest donor for a dozen different GoFundMe funds.

In one instance, Irving donated $22,000 to three different GoFundMe accounts, one of which included a family who lost their home to a fire. Another one of the $22,000 donations went towards paying funeral expenses for an unnamed individual.

Around the same time, he also donated $15,000 to the family of a New Yorker who lost his home and his cat in a fire shortly before the holidays. Towards the end of December, just before the start of 2023, Irving donated another $22,000 for funeral expenses for a 61-year-old woman.

While some fans have criticized him for donating just $50,000 to the Flint Water GoFundMe, in the cases listed above, Irving's donation exceeded the donation goal.