"A big part": Adam Silver admits he fervently wished Taylor Swift had dated an NBA player instead of Travis Kelce

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had a chance to talk to Charles Barkley and Gayle King on CNN about where the league is headed. Silver spoke about various issues in the NBA and what his next steps are. The commissioner even showed his comedic side by making a joke about pop icon Taylor Swift.

In the NFL, the viewership increased thanks to the singer-songwriter getting involved with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Given how Swift helped the revenue, not just for the Chiefs but for the entire league, Silver was asked if he wished the singer had gotten involved with an NBA player.

"A big part," Silver answered when asked if there was a part of him that wished Swift dated an NBA star.

Silver was asked about it at the 15:55 mark.

Adam Silver takes the blame for All-Star disappointment

The 2024 NBA All-Star game wasn't as competitive as fans hoped for. Despite multiple pleas from fans to players to show a more competitive side, the All-Star game was once again a disappointment.

The format went back to the old school East versus West, where players got to represent their conference. Aside from that, the league also removed the fourth-quarter format that featured a target score for a team to win. Fans were excited to see it unfold but were met with disappointment.

During Adam Silver's talk with King and Barkley, they touched on the topic of players earning a significant amount of money. While answering, Silver made the recent All-Star game an example.

[00:14:33] "I accept responsibility as the commissioner of the league," Silver said. "I think we should've known at this point for an All-Star game. ... But when you put those players out there in an All-Star game and it doesn't look like it's giving full effort, I don't think fans would've care whether they're making a million, or ten million or $30 million. They're disappointed."

For the 2025 NBA All-Star game, Silver hinted at the possibility of changes that involve a game where international talent will play against the USA. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the commissioner is looking forward to a change.