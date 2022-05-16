"A buck on a ferry to Cancun was spotted 2 mins ago", "Now it’s 'We didn’t have Middleton'" - NBA world tears into Milwaukee Bucks after their astonishing defeat at the hands of Boston Celtics in Game 7

NBA fans displayed a wide spectrum of reactions as the Boston Celtics' 109-81 win against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 saw them through to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In an exciting turn of events, the Celtics managed to build off the momentum from their win in Game 6 to stun the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7. With a 28-point blowout win, Boston looked dominant throughout the game as their top-drawer defense and perimeter shooting were put on full display.

With one of the most exciting semifinal matchups in the 2022 NBA playoffs, fans were heavily invested in the outcome of the series. However, seeing the reigning champions fall out of title contention has resulted in an array of mixed reactions from fans.

Ranging from jubilation from Celtics fans to despondence from Bucks fans, here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

Slim Dunkin’ @killerkad0o0gan



I was then told “Bucks in 7” then they got ran off the floor.



Now it’s “We didn’t have Middleton”.



Pick a lane and stick to it. @espn I was told “Bucks in 6” then they lost game 6.I was then told “Bucks in 7” then they got ran off the floor.Now it’s “We didn’t have Middleton”.Pick a lane and stick to it. @espn I was told “Bucks in 6” then they lost game 6. I was then told “Bucks in 7” then they got ran off the floor.Now it’s “We didn’t have Middleton”. Pick a lane and stick to it.

Lucky Strikes @ReaILuckyStrike @killerkad0o0gan @espn I’m a bucks fan. We played like shit and bud made no adjustments. I don’t blame not having Middleton because we won 3 without him so clearly we could’ve won a 4th. Celtics just played better. @killerkad0o0gan @espn I’m a bucks fan. We played like shit and bud made no adjustments. I don’t blame not having Middleton because we won 3 without him so clearly we could’ve won a 4th. Celtics just played better.

celticskev @kevsnotion

#Celtics A buck on a ferry to Cancun was spottet 2 mins ago. A buck on a ferry to Cancun was spottet 2 mins ago.#Celtics https://t.co/UgSu1c8d7c

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind



#MILvsBOS James Harden seeing Giannis at the strip club in Cancun after the Bucks and the Celtics game. James Harden seeing Giannis at the strip club in Cancun after the Bucks and the Celtics game. #MILvsBOS https://t.co/QxSbWXS798

GRD 🍀 @CelticsGRD Any Bucks fan crying about not having Middleton should give their ring back from last year.



Took the Bucks 7 Games to beat the Nets when Harden and Kyrie were OUT. Any Bucks fan crying about not having Middleton should give their ring back from last year. Took the Bucks 7 Games to beat the Nets when Harden and Kyrie were OUT.

Colb @___Colb___ The Bucks pushing the Celtics this far without Khris Middleton is INSANE. The Bucks pushing the Celtics this far without Khris Middleton is INSANE.

MeWesley @weszmarsh Literally any player on the Boston Celtics right now vs the Bucks #MILvsBOS Literally any player on the Boston Celtics right now vs the Bucks #MILvsBOS https://t.co/6kfYc1TWt3

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I want to thank the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics to treating basketball fans to an exciting 7 game series! A special thank you to Giannis for performing like an MVP every single game this series! I want to thank the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics to treating basketball fans to an exciting 7 game series! A special thank you to Giannis for performing like an MVP every single game this series!

matt @sponhourm Looks worse because they were up 3-2 but the Bucks even getting this to 7 without Middleton is still pretty impressive. Celtics are legit Looks worse because they were up 3-2 but the Bucks even getting this to 7 without Middleton is still pretty impressive. Celtics are legit

Gabe ☘️⚡️ @CelticsGotNext Bucks fans please mute me for the next two days. I apologize in advance Bucks fans please mute me for the next two days. I apologize in advance

Celtics Dynasty @CelticsDynasty_ The Bucks were more scared of the team we swept than this Game 7 Boston crowd. Love to see it. The Bucks were more scared of the team we swept than this Game 7 Boston crowd. Love to see it.

Celtics Highlights (hair) @CelticsHiLights from me



Especially when their ace gets to travel and charge 19 out of every 20 times. Bucks aren't as handicapped as they claim to be in this series Celtics☘ have only played one game with all their starters so this Middleton excuse from Bucks🦌 fans gets the smallest violinfrom meEspecially when their ace gets to travel and charge 19 out of every 20 times. Bucks aren't as handicapped as they claim to be in this series Celtics☘ have only played one game with all their starters so this Middleton excuse from Bucks🦌 fans gets the smallest violin🎻 from meEspecially when their ace gets to travel and charge 19 out of every 20 times. Bucks aren't as handicapped as they claim to be in this series

On the back of a tremendous team effort, the Boston Celtics managed to seal the series on their home turf at TD Garden.

Having fought their way back to winning the series after being down 3-2, the C's showed incredible tenacity in this series against the reigning champions.

While several narratives support the Milwaukee Bucks for playing without their superstar Khris MIddleton, Milwaukee managed to win three games without him as well. The overall appeal for the line of thought is slightly flawed in this regard.

The series was hard-fought regardless. Being stretched to Game 7, either side would have been exhausted ahead of Game 1 of the conference finals. With the Eastern Conference finals matchup in place, the showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will be a treat for basketball fans.

The Boston Celtics pummel the Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum being guarded by Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Boston Celtics completed one of the most harrowing turnaround wins in this season's playoffs. Having started off slow in the first-quarter while facing a six-point deficit heading into the second, Boston shifted gears almost instantaneously.

On the back of some inspired defense by the boys from Beantown, the Celtics put the Milwaukee Bucks through hell as they held them to 36.7% shooting from the field. The Bucks' miserable perimeter shooting did the side no favors as they desperately tried to close the widening scoring gap over the next three-quarters.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists, Boston saw Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum combine for 50 points as the team notched a Game 7-record with 22 three-pointers made for the game.

NBA @NBA The @celtics unleashed a 3-point barrage in Game 7 knocking down a Game 7 record 22 3PM! #BleedGreen The @celtics unleashed a 3-point barrage in Game 7 knocking down a Game 7 record 22 3PM! #BleedGreen https://t.co/Znymm46J2Y

Playing without their primary center Robert Williams, Boston did a great job of holding off Antetokounmpo for the most part. But with "Time Lord" expected to be healthy for Game 1 against Miami, the C's will be at full strength as they return to the Eastern Conference Finals after two years.

